Travel

Mui Ne listed among world’s trending destinations for 2026

Mui Ne was selected among the global top 10 destinations for its ability to deliver highly personalised travel experiences, from leisure retreats to adventure-based activities.

A corner of Mui Ne beach. (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Mui Ne beach. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – Mui Ne has secured a place among the world’s most trending destinations for 2026, according to travel platform Booking.com, which praised the coastal area for its “surreal” landscapes, relaxed atmosphere and status as a hub for sea sports.

The recognition comes from Booking.com’s 10th Travel Predictions report released on April 8, which identifies 2026 as “The Era of You”, a period marked by travellers shifting their focus from choosing destinations to seeking experiences that match personal interests and lifestyles.

Within this trend, Mui Ne was selected among the global top 10 destinations for its ability to deliver highly personalised travel experiences, from leisure retreats to adventure-based activities.

The ranking draws on global search and booking data combined with surveys of tens of thousands of travellers across multiple markets, highlighting destinations that blend distinctive natural settings, authentic local culture and opportunities for exploration.

Booking.com Country Manager for Vietnam Branavan Aruljothi said Mui Ne’s appearance on the list reflects the rising demand for customised travel experiences worldwide. As travel increasingly serves as a means of self-expression, the destination offers a wide range of activities enabling visitors to design journeys tailored to their own preferences, aligning closely with emerging tourism trends, he added.

Alongside its growing international appeal, Mui Ne ranked ninth among the most searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese travellers, moving up one position compared with the previous year.

Mui Ne’s popularity stems from a unique mix of adventure sports, dramatic landscapes such as expansive sand dunes, and upscale beachfront resorts. Accommodation trends also show travellers diversifying their choices, with apartments, guesthouses and serviced residences gaining popularity alongside conventional hotels.

National Geographic previously highlighted Mui Ne’s evolution from a quiet fishing village into one of Southeast Asia’s leading marine sports centres. Its long sandy coastline, consistent winds and distinctive terrain have made it a favourite location for kitesurfing and other water-based activities.

The destination first attracted international attention in 1995, when a total solar eclipse brought thousands of visitors. Since then, rapid tourism development has transformed the area into a major coastal resort destination.

Today, the Mui Ne National Tourism Area features more than 600 accommodation facilities with nearly 18,000 rooms concentrated along the prime coastal belt. Nguyen Dinh Chieu street, stretching eight kilometres, alone hosts 53 resorts, forming one of the country’s most vibrant resort corridors.

Beyond its natural attractions, Mui Ne offers rich cultural experiences, including visits to traditional fishing villages, bustling seafood markets and the Van Thuy Tu relic site, home to thousands of whale skeletons preserved over centuries.

In the 2026 rankings, Mui Ne joins global destinations such as Bilbao, Philadelphia and Guangzhou, highlighting Vietnam’s increasing visibility on the international tourism map amid the growing popularity of personalised travel.

Previously, in Google’s Year in Search 2025 travel rankings, Mui Ne was placed third among the most searched destinations, following Da Lat and An Giang.

With its distinctive landscapes, coastal heritage and diverse adventure offerings, Mui Ne is positioning itself as a leading destination for personalised and experience-driven travel in 2026./.

Mũi Né vào top điểm đến nổi bật toàn cầu 2026

Mũi Né vào top điểm đến nổi bật toàn cầu 2026

LÂM ĐỒNG

Nền tảng du lịch Booking.com vinh danh Mũi Né trong các điểm đến xu hướng năm 2026 nhờ cảnh quan "siêu thực", nhịp sống yên bình và là "thiên đường" cho các môn thể thao biển.

Mũi Né vào top điểm đến nổi bật toàn cầu 2026

Mũi Né vào top điểm đến nổi bật toàn cầu 2026

LÂM ĐỒNG

Nền tảng du lịch Booking.com vinh danh Mũi Né trong các điểm đến xu hướng năm 2026 nhờ cảnh quan "siêu thực", nhịp sống yên bình và là "thiên đường" cho các môn thể thao biển.

VNA
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