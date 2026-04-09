Safe operation of two Ninh Thuan nuclear power plants by 2035

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Vietnam’s Government members for 2026–2031 term
At its first session, the 16th National Assembly adopted a resolution electing Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, as Prime Minister of Vietnam. The National Assembly voted to approve the resolutions on the appointments of Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, and other members of the Government for the 2026-2031 term.
Government for 16th National Assembly term comprises 14 ministries, 3 ministerial-level agencies
The 16th National Assembly adopted a resolution on the organisational structure of the Government for its term, comprising 14 ministries and 3 ministerial-level agencies, at the first session on April 7, 2026.
Vietnam targets saving at least 3% of total power consumption in 2026
Vietnam is striving to save at least three percent of the total national electricity consumption in 2026.
Gov’t urges promoting EV charging infrastructure in apartment complexes
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued an official dispatch on March 31, 2026, to direct ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in apartment buildings
Vietnam forest coverage exceeds 14.97 million hectares in 2025
Vietnam’s total forest area surpassed 14.97 million hectares in 2025, reflecting continued efforts to protect and expand green coverage nationwide. The latest figures also highlight variations across regions and the balance between natural and planted forests, offering a clearer picture of the country’s forestry development.
Key rules to prevent online fraud
As technology advances at fast speed, 2026 is expected to mark a new phase of cybercrime, with criminals increasingly exploiting AI tools such as deepfakes, voice cloning and virtual personas to carry out ever more sophisticated impersonation scams. In this evolving landscape, prevention goes beyond simply verifying information, it requires strict and reliable authentication processes.
Urgent tasks to address IUU fishing
The Government Office on March 31 issued a notice conveying the conclusions of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha at the 33rd meeting of the Steering Committee for Combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing, underscoring the need for urgent and comprehensive measures to address shortcomings identified by the European Commission (EC).
PMI remains growth trend, reaching 51.2 points
Vietnam’s manufacturing sector showed signs of slowing momentum in March as sharply rising input costs, largely driven by tensions in the Middle East, weighed on demand and production activity while pushing selling prices to their fastest pace in nearly 15 years.
Hanoi: AI cameras detect over 19,300 violations after three months of operation
According to the Hanoi Police, after three months in operation (since December 13, 2025), a system of nearly 2,000 AI-powered cameras across the city has detected and handled more than 19,300 traffic safety violations, gradually helping to ease congestion bottlenecks in the capital.
How to spot AI-generated videos with naked eyes
AI-generated videos have reached new levels of sophistication, using deepfake technology to mimic real people, making them difficult for viewers to detect. Still, viewers can rely on certain visual cues to identify videos created using AI and detect manipulated content.
Vietnam cuts petrol, oil taxes until mid-April
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved temporary tax reductions on petrol, oil and aviation fuel, with the environmental protection tax set at 0 VND per litre from March 26 to April 15, 2026.
Specific targets for Hanoi’s development
Party General Secretary To Lam has signed Politburo Resolution No. 02 on “Building and developing Hanoi in the new era,” setting out concrete targets for each development phase. For the 2026–2030 period, average GRDP growth is targeted at over 11% per year. By 2030, GRDP is projected to exceed 113 billion USD, with per capita income reaching at least 12,000 USD.
Politburo resolution charts Hanoi’s development in a new era
Party General Secretary To Lam on March 17 signed Resolution No. 02-NQ/TW issued by the Politburo on building and developing Hanoi in the new era, setting out long-term strategic orientations and development targets for the capital.
Vietnam’s 10 outstanding young faces of 2025 honoured in Hanoi
Vietnam’s 10 outstanding young faces of 2025 were honoured in Hanoi on March 25, 2026 at a ceremony held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Vietnam Young Talent Support Fund.
Vietnam boasts 16 ASEAN Heritage Parks
As one of the Southeast Asian nations with the highest number of ASEAN Heritage Parks, Vietnam now has 16 recognised sites. This leading contribution to the region’s ASEAN Heritage Parks network underscores Vietnam’s significant efforts and commitment to biodiversity conservation.
Xuan Thuy named ASEAN Heritage Park
Xuan Thuy National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh has been recognised as an ASEAN Heritage Park. It is a coastal wetland reserve and Vietnam’s first Ramsar site, known for its rich biodiversity and numerous rare waterbird species. The designation opens up development opportunities while also placing higher demands on conservation and the promotion of its natural values.
500 deputies to 16th National Assembly
At a press conference on March 21, 2026, the National Election Council announced the composition of the 16th National Assembly, highlighting representation of women, ethnic minorities, non-Party members and younger deputies, as well as a high proportion of members with postgraduate qualifications.
Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from March 22 – 25. The visit is made at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
FDI disbursement in Jan-Feb reaches five-year high
Foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursed in Vietnam during the first two months of 2026 is estimated at 3.21 billion USD, up 8.8% year-on-year and the highest level recorded for the period in the past five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.
New business establishments surge over 70% in first two months of 2026
In the first two months of 2026, Vietnam recorded nearly 35,500 newly registered enterprises, with total registered capital of about 313.7 trillion VND (12 billion USD) and a workforce exceeding 167,500 employees.