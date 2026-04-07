Business

Vietnam waives transport fees to support businesses

The Ministry of Finance has announced the waiver of several fees and charges to support production and business activities in the transport sector. The policy takes effect from April 7, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

Aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Finance has announced the waiver of several fees and charges to support production and business activities in the transport sector.

The policy takes effect from April 7, 2026 to June 30, 2026. Under the policy, fees and charges in the aviation sector are waived, except for fees for appraising permits allowing access to restricted areas at airports and airfields.

The measure also waives maritime fees applied to vessels entering and leaving maritime areas. In addition, fees applied at inland waterway ports and terminals for vessels operating between Vietnam’s inland waterway ports and terminals are also exempted.

The policy further waives fees for the use of the national railway infrastructure invested by the state.

From July 1, 2026, the relevant fees and charges shall be applied in accordance with the regulations set out in the referenced circulars and any amendments, supplements, or replacements, if applicable.

The collection of fees for certification, licensing, or permitting in civil aviation activities, fees for registering security transactions on aircraft, and fees for reporting inland waterways operations for vessels operating between ports and inland waterway terminals in Vietnam shall not apply.

According to experts, the measure aims to support businesses and citizens amid rising transport costs, partly driven by the impact of the Middle East conflict that has pushed up fuel prices, increasing freight rates, logistics costs and ultimately the prices of goods./.

VNA
#Ministry of Finance #transport fees #aviation sector #transport costs #Middle East conflict
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