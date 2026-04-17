Business

Nearly 300 firms join Made in Da Nang Expo 2026

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong said the exhibition is a large-scale trade promotion event aimed at showcasing products, connecting markets, and helping businesses enhance competitiveness while expanding domestic and export markets.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Made in Da Nang Expo 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Made in Da Nang Expo 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Nearly 300 businesses are taking part in the Made in Da Nang Expo 2026, which opened on April 16 at the Da Nang Exhibition and Fair Centre.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong said the exhibition is a large-scale trade promotion event aimed at showcasing products, connecting markets, and helping businesses enhance competitiveness while expanding domestic and export markets.

He noted that the event is part of the city’s key tasks in 2026 to support economic growth and promote the private sector in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW. The initiative is expected to contribute to building a favourable environment for businesses to innovate and integrate more deeply into global value chains.

According to the municipal leader, Da Nang identifies businesses as the centre and main driving force of development, while the State plays a facilitating role. The city is therefore promoting public–private partnerships and mobilising social resources to create a transparent and favourable investment environment for sustainable business development and global market expansion.

The exhibition covers more than 3,000 sq.m with 112 booth clusters, featuring over 500 typical products, including OCOP items, outstanding rural industrial products and goods with export potential. Exhibits span various sectors such as industry, high technology, innovative products, consumer goods and tourism-related items.

Through trade promotion activities, participating firms have opportunities to access market information, technical standards and consumer trends, helping improve product quality and gradually integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

The event also provides a platform for businesses to promote the “Made in Da Nang” brand, connect with partners and expand distribution networks.

Within the framework of the expo, several activities are being held, including a trade connectivity conference between Da Nang and other localities, a seminar on developing the city’s key product brands, and a workshop titled “Made in Vietnam Going Cross-Border with Amazon”. Cultural activities such as traditional craft experiences, ao dai performances, gong performances and Bai Choi folk singing are also featured.

The exhibition runs daily from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from April 16 to 20./.

VNA
#Da Nang #Expo #exhibition #firm #market
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