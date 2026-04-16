Business

Reference exchange rates slightly down on April 16

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,357 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,847 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,102 VND/USD on April 16 (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,102 VND/USD on April 16 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on April 16, down 1 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,357 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,847 VND/USD.

At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying and selling rates witnessed decreases.

Vietcombank and BIDV cut the buying rate by 11 VND to 26,127 VND/USD and selling rate by 1 VND to 26,357 VND/USD from the session on April 15./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #commercial banks #Vietcombank #BIDV #reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate
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