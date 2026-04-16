Reference exchange rates slightly down on April 16

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on April 16, down 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,357 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,847 VND/USD.
At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying and selling rates witnessed decreases.
Vietcombank and BIDV cut the buying rate by 11 VND to 26,127 VND/USD and selling rate by 1 VND to 26,357 VND/USD from the session on April 15./.
Reference exchange rate drops 3 VND on April 15
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,358 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,848 VND/USD.