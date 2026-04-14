Business

Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on April 14

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,106 VND/USD on April 14, unchanged from the previous day.

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,106 VND/USD on April 14. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,106 VND/USD on April 14. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,106 VND/USD on April 14, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,361 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,851 VND/USD.

At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying and selling rates saw fluctuations.

Vietcombank raised the buying rate by 10 VND to 16,141 VND/USD, while keeping the selling rate at 26,361 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 26,131 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,361 VND/USD./.

VNA
#Reference exchange rate #buying and selling rates
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