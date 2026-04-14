Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on April 14

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,106 VND/USD on April 14, unchanged from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,361 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,851 VND/USD.



At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying and selling rates saw fluctuations.



Vietcombank raised the buying rate by 10 VND to 16,141 VND/USD, while keeping the selling rate at 26,361 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 26,131 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,361 VND/USD./.

VNA