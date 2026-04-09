Reference exchange rate continues downward trend on April 9

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on April 9, down 4 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,847 VND/USD, and the floor rate 26,357 VND/USD.



The opening hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw slight decreases.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,137 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,357 VND/USD, both down 4 VND from the April 8 morning session./.





VNA