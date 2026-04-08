Business

Positive FTSE Russell assessments spotlight Vietnam’s stock market reforms

With a strengthened foundation and continued reform commitment, Vietnam’s stock market has a solid basis to develop in a more stable, transparent, and internationally aligned direction.

A customer conducts transactions at an office of Bao Viet Securities. (Photo: VNA)
A customer conducts transactions at an office of Bao Viet Securities. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – The release by FTSE Russell, one of the world’s leading financial index providers, of its mid-year review results with positive assessments of the Vietnamese stock market, is not merely a technical update but also reflects substantial progress in the Vietnamese Government’s economic reforms and macroeconomic management, said insiders.

According to David Sol, Global Head of Policy at FTSE Russell, the March review confirmed that key improvements supporting the path toward upgrading Vietnam to emerging market status from frontier market in September are on track.

In its decision in October 2025, FTSE Russell affirmed that Vietnam had met the criteria to be classified as a secondary emerging market. While the upgrade was broadly welcomed by the financial community, several technical factors were still seen as constraints to large-scale international capital inflows.

The latest review therefore represents not only a continuation of the 2025 decision but also signals tangible improvements in market accessibility and real-world trading operations – key concerns for global investors. This is widely viewed as an important step in Vietnam’s stock market upgrade roadmap, helping strengthen confidence in its operational efficiency and its ability to attract more sustainable foreign capital flows.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in London, Christine Le, President of the Vietnam Finance and Investment Association in the UK, described the development as a clear demonstration of the effectiveness and consistency of recent reforms, as well as a substantive improvement in market accessibility and investability. From this perspective, she said that Vietnam’s market is shifting from a paper-compliant status to one that meets operational standards in practice – a critical factor in attracting institutional capital.

Recent reforms, including the implementation of a non-pre-funding mechanism, the establishment of a failed trade handling framework, and especially the allowance of trading via global brokers, have addressed long-standing concerns of foreign investors. These measures help reduce transaction risks and reinforce investors’ confidence, particularly as they are implemented in a context of macroeconomic stability and consistent governance.

She noted that one of the most significant impacts of the review is the repositioning of Vietnam within the global capital allocation framework. Vietnam had previously been viewed mainly as a frontier market with strong growth potential but not yet within the mandatory allocation universe of most institutional funds.

With the progress recognised by FTSE Russell in the March 2026 review, Vietnam is gradually moving toward a position where it can be integrated into the strategic asset allocation structures of global investors. This shift is expected not only to increase capital inflows but also to improve their quality, making them more stable and long-term rather than speculative.

Despite the positive outlook, the upgrade process also places higher demands on the market, she stated, adding in the time to come, policy priorities should move from meeting upgrade criteria to maintaining and enhancing the quality of an emerging market, both in standards and in actual investment experience. This includes effective and consistent legal enforcement, improved market access for foreign investors, higher asset quality and corporate governance standards, modernised market infrastructure, and stronger risk management capacity.

She stressed that maintaining macroeconomic stability and policy consistency is a fundamental factor determining the long-term attractiveness and credibility of the market.

FTSE Russell not only develops key benchmark standards but also serves as a “compass” for global institutional investors. From index-tracking funds to banks and asset managers, its indices are widely used as strategic tools for guiding investment decisions and capital allocation. Alongside MSCI and S&P Dow Jones, FTSE Russell is part of the “big three” that shape global market standards, country classifications, and capital flows.

The latest positive assessments from FTSE Russell are therefore a milestone in Vietnam’s stock market upgrade roadmap and a test of the depth of its reform process. With a strengthened foundation and continued reform commitment, Vietnam’s stock market has a solid basis to develop in a more stable, transparent, and internationally aligned direction./.

VNA
#stock market reforms #macroeconomic management #economic reforms #FTSE Russell #Vietnam's stock market
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Investors monitor stock market movements at the HoSE trading floor. (Photo: VNA)

VNX, FTSE Russell discuss Vietnam market upgrade

During the working session, the two sides shared updates on the performance of Vietnam’s stock market in 2025, focusing on market capitalisation, index trends, developments in the equities, bond and derivatives segments, and the continued expansion of the investor base.

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang performs the gong-striking ceremony to open the first trading session of 2026 at the Hanoi Stock Exchange on January 5. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietnam's stock market advances toward emerging-market status

Vietnam’s stock market is entering a new phase of global integration after being upgraded from frontier to secondary emerging-market status by FTSE Russell. This is a milestone widely viewed by financial observers as a turning point in the market’s long-term development.

See more

The access road leading to the bridge on the Thieu Quang commune side under the Xuan Quang Bridge sub-project, part of the road project linking National Highway 1 with National Highway 45. (Photo: VNA)

Faster public investment disbursement crucial to growth targets

Public investment was a major contributor to the economy’s 7.83% GDP growth in the first quarter, achieved despite global uncertainties and rising input costs. Nonetheless, the figure fell short of the 9.1% growth scenario outlined in the Government’s Resolution No. 01/NQ-CP.

Thuan Thanh Eco-Smart IP is Viglacera’s first green, smart industrial park. (Photo: Viglacera)

Green industrial parks drive next-generation FDI

Ho Chi Minh City needs to strengthen investment in supply chain data systems, smart warehouses, regional logistics centres and inland container depots, while promoting stronger linkages between FDI firms, large domestic companies and small and medium-sized enterprises to support technology transfer and workforce development.

AMRO Chief Economist Dong He said Vietnam handles last year’s tariff shock relatively well. (Photo: Screenshot)

Vietnam weathers economic shocks effectively: AMRO

The report highlights that Vietnam continues to benefit from strong domestic demand, robust export performance and sustained foreign investment inflows, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and electronics.

Aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam waives transport fees to support businesses

The Ministry of Finance has announced the waiver of several fees and charges to support production and business activities in the transport sector. The policy takes effect from April 7, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

Fishing boats anchor at Vam Lang Fishing Port in Gia Thuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap intensifies action to tackle IUU fishing

Local officials have been assigned to work closely with fishing communities, supporting compliance with regulations while reinforcing coordination mechanisms to monitor vessel movements at sea and prevent potential violations at an early stage.

Customers buy coconut candy from Cau Ke Coconut Processing Co., Ltd. at GO! Tra Vinh Supermarket in Vinh Long province (Photo: VNA)

Retail, service sectors show optimistic signals in Q1

The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in the first three months of the year were estimated at 1.9 quadrillion VND (72.2 billion USD), a 10.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Excluding the price factor, growth remained steady at 7%.

A Vietnam–Tunisia online business matching conference at the headquarters of the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) in April 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods find growing opportunities in Tunisia

The Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria said a working delegation is expected to visit Tunisia from June 5–11 to attend the African International Food Industry Exhibition and organise an online business networking conference linking Vietnamese and Tunisian enterprises, aiming to strengthen cooperation and boost bilateral trade.

Ho Chi Minh City - the leading economic, cultural, and tourism centre of the country. (Photo: VNA)

Q1 growth lays firm foundation for Vietnam’s 2026 economic targets

The growth rate was higher than the 7.07% recorded in the same period last year, reflecting the economy’s resilience, enterprises’ adaptability and providing a solid foundation to achieve full-year growth targets, said Nguyen Thi Huong, director of the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.