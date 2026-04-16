VinFast unveils new 7-seater electric MPV in India

New Delhi (VNA) – VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has launched the all-new VF MPV 7 for Indian customers, marking VinFast’s third product introduction within a year, underscoring the company’s commitment to expand its footprint across the region’s fast-growing electric vehicle market.



The VF MPV 7 is a premium electric, seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle engineered for the space and versatility that Indian customers truly need.



Designed around the insight that space remains the primary consideration for multi-generational Indian families, with a theatre-style seating layout and a truly spacious third row, the VF MPV 7 seats seven in comfort. It has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm and offers up to 1,240 litres of storage, accommodating luggage, daily essentials, and the lifestyle demands of family life with equal ease.



A 60.13 kWh lithium-ion battery delivers a range of 517 kilometres on a full charge (ARAI certified), while fast charging replenishes the battery from 10 to 70% in 30 minutes. Delivering 150 kW and 280 Nm of torque via front-wheel drive, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in under 10 seconds. The exterior design features all-LED lighting, completing a vehicle that is genuinely premium inside and out.



In addition, the VF MPV 7 comes with a comprehensive ownership package, including 3-year free maintenance, a 10-year battery warranty, a 7-year vehicle warranty, a 5-year suspension warranty, a 7-year paint warranty, and 7 years of roadside assistance, delivering a best-in-segment assurance package for customers.



These moves underscore VinFast’s long-term investment strategy in India, extending beyond product offerings to encompass a comprehensive ecosystem of sales, services, and supporting infrastructure, amid intensifying competition in the electric vehicle market.



VinFast said the VF MPV 7 is assembled at its plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, following a “Made in India, for India” strategy. Alongside expanding its product lineup including the VF 6, VF 7, and now the VF MPV 7, the company is also accelerating the development of its distribution and after-sales network across India.



After reaching 50 showrooms, VinFast aims to expand its network to 75 outlets by the end of 2026, while also growing its service system to more than 230 centres over the same period.



“The all-new VF MPV 7 is VinFast’s third product for India, and is most suited for customers with large family members. It is designed to offer generous space for every member of the family, comfort that makes even the longest journeys feel effortless, and intelligent features that elevate every single drive. With the VF MPV 7, we are entering a new segment, but more importantly, we are expanding our commitment to India,” said Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India./.



VNA