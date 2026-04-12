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VinFast EV sales jump 127%, cementing market dominance

According to its report, all models in VinFast’s EV lineup recorded strong growth in March. Notably, on March 28 alone, the company completed 3,520 orders, the highest number ever recorded in a single day by an automotive brand in Vietnam.

VinFast EV sales jump 127% in March 2026. (Photo: Vinfast)
VinFast EV sales jump 127% in March 2026. (Photo: Vinfast)

Hanoi (VNA) - VinFast, a subsidiary of conglomerate Vingroup, on April 10 reported a 127% year-on-year surge in electric vehicle (EV) deliveries domestically in March, reinforcing its leading position in Vietnam’s auto market and highlighting the rapid shift toward environmentally friendly vehicles.

According to its report, all models in VinFast’s EV lineup recorded strong growth in March. Notably, on March 28 alone, the company completed 3,520 orders, the highest number ever recorded in a single day by an automotive brand in Vietnam.

In terms of product mix, the Limo Green model continued to be a highlight, achieving sales of 6,795 units, up 276% from the previous month, making it VinFast’s best-selling model. Meanwhile, the VF MPV 7 version, targeting individual and family customers, also recorded 2,521 units sold, a rise of 116% compared to February.

These results indicate that seven-seat EVs are increasingly becoming a preferred choice for various customer groups, from individual and family use to commercial services.

In other segments, several models also recorded strong growth. The VF 7 rose to lead the C-SUV segment with 1,732 units sold, up 115% from the previous month. Meanwhile, VF 6 sales reached 3,152 units, up 202%; VF 5 4,218 units, up 158%; and VF 3 4,729 units, up 108%.

Other models such as VF 8 and VF 9 continued to maintain stable appeal, holding their positions in the mid-range and premium segments.

Notably, two urban models designed for commercial use - EC Van and Minio Green - also posted their highest sales since launch, with 1,136 units and 1,969 units delivered in March, respectively.

Cumulatively in the first quarter of 2026, VinFast delivered a total of 53,684 electric vehicles in the Vietnamese market. Limo Green was the best-selling model with 12,471 units, followed by VF 3 (10,188 units), VF 5 (8,672 units) and VF 6 (6,679 units).

Duong Thi Thu Trang, Deputy CEO of Global Automotive Sales at VinFast, said that amid unpredictable fluctuations in fuel prices, electric vehicles are increasingly demonstrating their value and advantages. The strong support and positive reception from consumers serve as motivation for the firm to continue improving product and service quality to deliver even greater customer satisfaction.

In addition to strong domestic performance, VinFast also achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in several international markets in March 2026, including India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company currently ranks among the top EV sellers in these markets - top 2 in the Philippines, top 3 in Indonesia, and top 4 in India./.

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