Business

Reference exchange rate edges up on April 13

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,361 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,851 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,106 VND/USD on April 13. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,106 VND/USD on April 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,106 VND/USD on April 13, up 1 VND from April 10.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,361 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,851 VND/USD.

At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying and selling rates increased slightly.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,131 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,361 VND/USD, rising 1 VND from the April 10 morning session./.

VNA
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