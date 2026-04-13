Reference exchange rate edges up on April 13

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,106 VND/USD on April 13, up 1 VND from April 10.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,361 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,851 VND/USD.



At major commercial banks, the opening hour buying and selling rates increased slightly.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,131 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,361 VND/USD, rising 1 VND from the April 10 morning session./.



VNA