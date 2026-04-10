Australia announces import conditions for Vietnamese pomelos

Hanoi (VNA) - Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has officially published and updated import conditions for Vietnamese pomelos (Citrus maxima) on its Biosecurity Import Conditions (BICON) system, the Plant Production and Protection Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced on April 10.



The Vietnamese agency has then issued technical guidelines to meet Australia’s import requirements, which have been made available on its official website.



Australia’s formal publication provides an important legal basis, marking the completion of the review, assessment and agreement on technical requirements for fresh Vietnamese pomelos. This represents a significant step forward in market access, creating favourable conditions for relevant agencies, localities and businesses to prepare for export activities in the coming time.



A ceremony to announce and ship the first batch of Vietnamese pomelos to Australia is expected to take place on April 13 in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.



The department requested local authorities, enterprises and cooperatives as well as production, packaging and treatment facilities to thoroughly study Australia’s requirements and the technical guidance provided. Stakeholders were advised to proactively review and complete all necessary conditions, develop appropriate production processes and effectively implement pest control measures in line with the importing country’s regulations.



In addition, relevant entities were encouraged to strengthen coordination with plant quarantine authorities in technical guidance, inspection, supervision and pre-export quarantine procedures. All stages, from production and harvesting to treatment, packaging and transport, must be strictly controlled to ensure full compliance with Australia’s requirements.



The department also recommended that stakeholders develop appropriate production and export plans and be ready to meet all necessary conditions to commence shipments of Vietnamese pomelos to Australia at the earliest opportunity.



Effective implementation of these technical requirements will not only ensure compliance with Australian regulations but also enhance the quality, added value and reputation of Vietnamese pomelos in global markets, thereby supporting the sustainable development of the sector and expanding access to high-standard markets in the future./.

VNA