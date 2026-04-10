Investment deal signed for Ca Na LNG power plant, wharf projects

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – An investment agreement for the Ca Na LNG-fired power plant and a credit agreement for Ca Na Wharf Complex - Phase 1 in the south central province of Khanh Hoa, worth more than 60 trillion VND (2.3 billion USD) in total, were signed on April 10.



The signing ceremony took place at the Anara Binh Tien Resort in Cong Hai commune, with the participation of leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Khanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee, and representatives of the Trungnam–Sideros River consortium and related domestic and foreign businesses.



This is the first LNG power project selected through an international bidding process under the National Power Development Plan VIII, aimed at developing energy supply and infrastructure and ensuring national energy security in line with the spirit of the Politburo's Resolution 70 dated August 20, 2025 on guaranteeing the national energy security by 2030, with a vision to 2045.



For Khanh Hoa, the project is not only a large-scale power generation facility but also a foundation for developing industries, services and infrastructure associated with the energy sector. The implementation of the Ca Na LNG project is expected to expand the energy value chain, enhance competitiveness and gradually establish a central LNG hub for the central and southern regions, leveraging the area’s deep-water port and stable geological conditions.



It will include a combined-cycle gas turbine power plant using LNG with a capacity of 1,500 MW, expected to supply about 9 billion kWh of electricity per year to the national power system. There will be an LNG storage and regasification system with a capacity of 1–1.2 million tonnes per year, a 220,000 cubic metre storage tank, an LNG import terminal, a 2,400-metre eastern breakwater, and other supporting infrastructure.



Covering a total area of 139 hectares, including over 28 hectares of land and more than 111 hectares of water surface, the project has a total estimated investment of about 57.38 trillion VND (2.18 billion USD). The plant is expected to be put into operation in 2030.





At the ceremony, a 3 trillion VND credit agreement was also signed between Ca Na General Port JSC and the Vietnam Development Bank (VDB) for Phase 1 of the Ca Na Wharf Complex - Phase 1 under the Ca Na General Port project, which is scheduled for disbursement before June 30, 2027. The agreement reflects a long-term investment strategy and sustainable development vision for an integrated energy–logistics port–green industrial zone complex developed by Trungnam Group. The Ca Na General Port is designed as a deep-water port capable of receiving vessels of 300,000–500,000 tonnes.

Phase 1 of the Ca Na Port project – Ca Na General Port in Ca Na commune is put into operation. (Photo: VNA)





Nguyen Tam Thinh, Chairman of Trungnam Group, said the signing marked an important step in implementing the commitment of domestic enterprises to major projects of the region and the country, in line with Politburo Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private economic development dated May 4, 2025 and the development strategy of Khanh Hoa province in the new period.



With nearly 1.6 GW of renewable energy already connected to the national grid, Trungnam Group is continuing to develop key energy projects, with a long-term vision of expanding LNG infrastructure and producing hydrogen and ammonia (NH3) in the future./.





Nguyen Tam Thinh, Chairman of Trungnam Group, said the signing marked an important step in implementing the commitment of domestic enterprises to major projects of the region and the country, in line with Politburo Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private economic development dated May 4, 2025 and the development strategy of Khanh Hoa province in the new period.



With nearly 1.6 GW of renewable energy already connected to the national grid, Trungnam Group is continuing to develop key energy projects, with a long-term vision of expanding LNG infrastructure and producing hydrogen and ammonia (NH3) in the future./.





Nguyen Tam Thinh, Chairman of Trungnam Group, said the signing marked an important step in implementing the commitment of domestic enterprises to major projects of the region and the country, in line with Politburo Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private economic development dated May 4, 2025 and the development strategy of Khanh Hoa province in the new period.



With nearly 1.6 GW of renewable energy already connected to the national grid, Trungnam Group is continuing to develop key energy projects, with a long-term vision of expanding LNG infrastructure and producing hydrogen and ammonia (NH3) in the future./.