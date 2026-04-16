Politics

Vietnamese Prime Minister holds phone talks with Singaporean counterpart

PM Hung noted that Vietnam is preparing new policies to attract greater foreign investment, including from Singapore. He called Singapore’s support in developing international financial centres in Vietnam, as well as expanding and upgrading next-generation Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) in tandem with high technology transfer.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds phone talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong on April 16. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds phone talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 16 held phone talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong who expressed his desire to work closely with the Vietnamese PM to advance the Vietnam–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner.

PM Hung noted that Vietnam is preparing new policies to attract greater foreign investment, including from Singapore. He called Singapore’s support in developing international financial centres in Vietnam, as well as expanding and upgrading next-generation Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) in tandem with high technology transfer.

Agreeing with these proposals, PM Wong affirmed Singapore’s high regard for its relationship with Vietnam and readiness to implement agreed cooperation areas. He highlighted the importance of enhancing high-level exchanges and cooperation in economy, defence-security and other fields, contributing to regional peace, stability and development.

The Singaporean leader announced plans to increase the number of VSIP projects in Vietnam to 30 in 2026, marking the 30th anniversary of the initiative’s presence in the country. He also pledged continued support for Vietnam in human resource development, particularly strategic-level officials, through new training agreements and the expansion of the Singapore Cooperation Programme to localities across Vietnam.

PM Wong expressed his confidence in the continued strong growth of the bilateral ties and called for breakthroughs in new areas such as carbon credit exchange and food security cooperation.

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen political trust, promote high-level exchanges and maintain effective cooperation mechanisms, including the annual meeting between the two PMs. They also agreed to soon launch a strategic dialogue mechanism between the two ruling parties in 2026 and enhance cooperation in ensuring energy security.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitments to prioritising resources for the effective implementation of the 2025–2030 Action Programme on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also discussed the possibility of signing an intergovernmental agreement on cross-border trade in low-carbon electricity, creating a legal framework for offshore wind power exports from Vietnam to Singapore.

Amid a complex international landscape, PM Hung proposed strengthening ASEAN cooperation and close coordination in 2027, when Singapore will chair ASEAN and Vietnam will host APEC. He also called for deeper cooperation in defence-security, combating transnational crime, and support for the development and governance of Vietnam’s National Data Centre, High-Performance Computing Centre and AI initiatives, as well as for advancing negotiations on an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea.

On this occasion, PM Wong extended his invitation to PM Hung to pay an official visit to Singapore./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Vietnam–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong Singapore
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