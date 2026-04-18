Politics

Vietnam deposits instrument of ratification for UN Convention against Cybercrime

The formal deposition makes Vietnam the first country in Southeast Asia and the third globally to ratify the convention.

The signing ceremony and high-level conference on the UN Convention against Cybercrime take place in Hanoi on October 25–26, 2025. (Photo: VNA)
The signing ceremony and high-level conference on the UN Convention against Cybercrime take place in Hanoi on October 25–26, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, deposited Vietnam's instrument of ratification for the UN Convention against Cybercrime (also known as the Hanoi Convention) with the UN Office of Legal Affairs (OLA) at the UN headquarters in New York on April 17.

The formal deposition followed the ratification decision signed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 7. This landmark move makes Vietnam the first country in Southeast Asia and the third globally to ratify the convention.

At the ceremony, OLA representatives received the instrument of ratification in the presence of the head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in New York.

Addressing the event, Viet emphasised that hosting the convention signing ceremony in Hanoi and being among the first three countries to ratify the treaty reflects Vietnam’s wish and efforts to proactively and substantively contribute to the convention’s early entry into force, helping to strengthen international dialogue and cooperation in cybercrime combat while enhancing global cybersecurity.

The ambassador expressed his hope for swift ratification by other nations to translate commitments into action, utilising this legal framework to address cyber challenges, maintain stability, promote sustainable development, and ensure rights, interests and shared prosperity for all.

In October 2025, Vietnam successfully hosted the signing ceremony and high-level conference in Hanoi under the theme "Countering Cybercrime – Sharing Responsibility – Securing Our Future". The event, organised in collaboration with the UN, drew leaders and high-ranking representatives from over 110 countries and international organisations. It set a new milestone in international cybersecurity cooperation and affirmed Vietnam’s growing international stature and prestige.

The UN Convention against Cybercrime is the first global legally binding instrument adopted by the UN to create a unified framework for the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of cyber-related offences. It includes provisions on criminalising cyberattacks, protecting critical information infrastructure, mechanisms for sharing electronic data and evidence, extradition, mutual legal assistance, and technical cooperation. Furthermore, it stresses the vital balance between cybersecurity and the protection of human rights, privacy, and national sovereignty./.

VNA
#Hanoi Convention #UN Convention against Cybercrime #instrument of ratification #Ambassador Do Hung Viet #cybercrime
Follow VietnamPlus

Hanoi Convention

International integration

Related News

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top leader signs decision ratifying Hanoi Convention

Vietnam’s swift completion of the ratification procedures, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia and the second globally to join the Hanoi Convention, demonstrates the country’s strong and consistent commitment to upholding international law, the United Nations Charter and multilateralism.

The Vietnamese inter-agency delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security in a group photo with representatives from the IPU, INTERPOL and UNODC. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls on countries to soon sign, ratify Hanoi Convention

Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang emphasised that beyond signing and ratification, it is crucial to implement the convention in a practical manner through the improvement of national legal frameworks, strengthening institutional capacity, and enhancing sustained international cooperation.

See more

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) meets with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus in Istanbul on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Top legislators of Vietnam, Türkiye meet on sidelines of IPU-152 in Istanbul

The top Vietnamese legislator expressed his admiration for Türkiye’s cultural identity and its friendly, hospitable people, while highly valuing the European country’s growing role and position at multilateral forums and in regional mediation efforts. He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening ties with Türkiye.

Officials sign cooperation documents in the presence of Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on April 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China sign 32 cooperation documents

The documents include a cooperation plan between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the 2026–2030 period; a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Organisation Commission of the CPV Central Committee and its Chinese counterpart; and a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting between Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 17 (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary leaders hail development of Vietnam – Russia ties

The top legislator of Vietnam proposed that both sides deepen political and diplomatic connections, as well as parliamentary cooperation, through delegation exchanges, high-level meetings through various channels, and the successful organisation of a visit to Vietnam by the Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council and a trip to Russia by the NA Chairman to co-chair the 5th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in 2026.

Wei Wei, a researcher on Vietnam and head of the Vietnamese-language service at the China Media Group, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Expert highlights new trends in Vietnam – China relations

A Chinese expert has paid attention to General Secretary and President To Lam's visit to the Xiong'an New Area, meeting with youth representatives of both countries together with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and experience of high-speed rail travel.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, leave Nanning on April 17, successfully concluding their state visit to China from April 14–17 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary, State President To Lam concludes state visit to China

The trip also included meetings with Vietnamese diplomatic staff and the Vietnamese community in China, exchanges with relatives of Chinese generals, experts and others who had supported Vietnam-China friendship, attendance at a Vietnam - China friendship art programme, a visit to the historic Nanning Yucai School, and participation in activities launching a Vietnam–China Border People’s Festival 2026.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China issue joint statement on deepening Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in new era

The State visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam was a great success, positively contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship and accelerating the building of the Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, thus promoting peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and the world.