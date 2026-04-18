Politics

Criminal Police forever symbol of people’s trust: PM

Affirming the enduring trust of the Party, the State, and the people, the PM expressed confidence that the force will continue to be a sharp, courageous, and resourceful spearhead in the fight against crime.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung greets officials of the Ministry of Public Security at the ceremony on April 18. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung greets officials of the Ministry of Public Security at the ceremony on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 18 attended a ceremony marking the 80th traditional day of the Criminal Police force under the Ministry of Public Security (April 18, 1946–2026), during which he affirmed the name "Criminal Police" will forever stand as a symbol of the people’s trust, the strictness of the law, and a source of fear for criminals.

PM Hung appreciated the force’s eight decades of steadfast service, describing its history as a heroic chronicle written with absolute loyalty to the Party and the State, wholehearted devotion to the people, and the courage to confront danger and sacrifice for the greater good.

In recent years, the Criminal Police have demonstrated adaptability and professionalism in responding to evolving crime patterns. By combining traditional investigative methods with modern tools such as data analysis, digital forensics, and inter-agency coordination, the force has successfully dismantled numerous major criminal networks and swiftly brought serious offenders to justice. As a result, crime related to social order has been steadily reduced, particularly grave and organised offences that cause significant public concern.

At the heart of these achievements are immense hardships and sacrifices. Many officers have faced armed and dangerous criminals, endured personal losses, and even laid down their lives to ensure peace for society. He described such sacrifices as a vivid embodiment of the spirit of “placing the nation above self and serving the people wholeheartedly.”

However, he warned that crime is becoming more sophisticated, organised, transnational, and increasingly reliant on high technology, posing threats to social trust, human security and national stability. This evolving landscape demands that the Criminal Police not only excel in investigation and enforcement but also strengthen forecasting, strategic advisory capacity, and preventive measures, helping build a safer, more disciplined, and more humanistic society.

He called on the force to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, particularly the new security perspectives outlined at the 14th National Party Congress. Emphasis should be placed on early prevention, proactive detection of emerging crime trends, and timely policy recommendations to close legal and administrative loopholes.

The Government leader stressed the importance of transforming operational methods toward greater application of science and technology, ensuring that the force remains proactive and is never caught off guard, even in the face of high-tech crime. At the same time, he urged continued efforts to build a clean, strong, regular, elite, and modern force as directed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

PM Hung also outlined the qualities expected of a Criminal Police officer: “a warm heart to love and protect the people; a cool head to uphold objectivity and the rule of law; clean hands to preserve integrity and honour; firm feet to stay close to the grassroots; and an open mind to master technology, law, and foreign languages.”

He also called for expanding international cooperation in crime prevention and control, firstly with neighbouring countries, traditional partners, ASEAN member states, and nations hosting large Vietnamese communities, thereby enhancing the global standing of Vietnam’s Criminal Police.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presents the Ho Chi Minh Order to the Criminal Police force on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presents the Ho Chi Minh Order to the Criminal Police force on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

Affirming the enduring trust of the Party, the State, and the people, the PM expressed confidence that the force will continue to be a sharp, courageous, and resourceful spearhead in the fight against crime.

With its proud tradition and renewed determination, the Criminal Police force will contribute more to safeguarding national security, maintaining social order, and ensuring a peaceful and prosperous life for the people, he concluded.

At the ceremony, PM Hung, on behalf of Party and State leaders, presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to the Criminal Police force, and conferred the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces on six collectives and individuals within the force.

On this occasion, the Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security was awarded the first-class Feat of Arms Order, while 80 exemplary representatives of the force were commended and presented with other prestigious awards for their outstanding contributions to the fight against social order-related crime./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Criminal Police #Ministry of Public Security
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