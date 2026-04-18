Politics

PM calls on Military Region 4 to uphold heroic tradition to safeguard nation

PM Le Minh Hung affirmed that while responsibilities may evolve over time, the trust of the Party, State, and people in Military Region 4 remains steadfast.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung confers the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title on Military Region 4 at the ceremony in Nghe An province on April 18. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung confers the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title on Military Region 4 at the ceremony in Nghe An province on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 18 called on Military Region 4 to build on their proud legacy and continue playing a pivotal role in safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty and stability, particularly in the central region.

Addressing a ceremony held in Nghe An province to mark the conferment of the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title on Military Region 4, PM Hung emphasised that the region has long held a strategic position in national defence and security.

Reflecting on more than 80 years of its development, he stated that Military Region 4, covering Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri and Hue, has consistently demonstrated unwavering loyalty to the Party, the State, and the people. Through resilience and unity, local armed forces have overcome immense challenges and contributed significantly to national liberation, reunification and defence, as well as to fulfilling international obligations.

He highlighted Military Region 4’s historic contributions during the wars against French colonialists and US imperialists, describing it as both a strategic rear base and a frontline of intense battlefields. Its forces, he said, played a vital role in landmark victories, including the Battle of Dien Bien Phu that secured the ultimate triumph in the fight against French colonialists and the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, which led to national reunification.

The Government leader also highlighted its considerable contributions to socio-economic development and defence – security in the following period of national construction and safeguarding, along with the great friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.

In the current context, he noted that Vietnam is entering a new phase of development marked by significant opportunities alongside unprecedented challenges. Against this backdrop, he stressed the need for Military Region 4 to remain proactive and forward-looking in fulfilling its defence responsibilities.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and officials visit an exhibition showcasing technical innovations by Military Region 4 at the ceremony on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung outlined key priorities, including thoroughly grasping and implementing the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws on national defence and military, particularly the new thinking emerging from the recent Party congresses. He underscored the importance of improving strategic forecasting and advisory capacity to help maintain a peaceful and stable environment for national development, and ensure that the country remains prepared to respond to all circumstances.

He also called for continued efforts to build “revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern” armed forces. This includes restructuring the region's organisation to enhance efficiency, improving training quality, and strengthening readiness for modern and high-tech warfare. He emphasised the need to develop strong defensive zones, integrate national defence with socio-economic development, and mobilise the combined strength of the entire political system and national solidarity.

In addition, the PM urged greater attention to science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as a pillar of military modernisation. According to him, modernisation should encompass not only equipment upgrades but also new thinking, organisational models, command methods, and adaptive capabilities.

He further highlighted the importance of building a strong Party organisation within the military, maintaining discipline and integrity, and developing a contingent of officers with firm political mettle, ethical standards, and a spirit of responsibility and innovation.

On external relations, PM Hung requested the continued enhancement of defence diplomacy, particularly deepening the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, and building the borderline of peace, friendship and cooperation as a symbol of bilateral friendship.

Concluding his remarks, he affirmed that while responsibilities may evolve over time, the trust of the Party, State, and people in Military Region 4 remains steadfast. He expressed his confidence that drawing on their heroic tradition, it continue to fulfil all assigned tasks and contribute to safeguarding the nation and advancing Vietnam’s development in the years ahead./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Military Region 4 #Hero of the People’s Armed Forces
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