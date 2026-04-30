Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Decisive strategic offensive

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On April 14, 1975, the Politburo named the campaign to liberate Saigon – Gia Dinh the “Ho Chi Minh Campaign,” with the directive “Rapid, bold, surprise, and decisive victory.” In the photo: General Vo Nguyen Giap and members of the Central Military Commission review the battle plan for the Ho Chi Minh Campaign (April 1975). (Photo: VNA)
On April 14, 1975, the Politburo named the campaign to liberate Saigon – Gia Dinh the “Ho Chi Minh Campaign,” with the directive “Rapid, bold, surprise, and decisive victory.” In the photo: General Vo Nguyen Giap and members of the Central Military Commission review the battle plan for the Ho Chi Minh Campaign (April 1975). (Photo: VNA)
Victory flags are handed over in a send-off ceremony for Regiment 3 (Khe Sanh Brigade) before heading into the campaign to liberate Saigon, held in a rubber forest in Bien Hoa (Dong Nai). (Photo: Quang Thanh/VNA)
Victory flags are handed over in a send-off ceremony for Regiment 3 (Khe Sanh Brigade) before heading into the campaign to liberate Saigon, held in a rubber forest in Bien Hoa (Dong Nai). (Photo: Quang Thanh/VNA)
Soldiers board military transport aircraft to the South to join the Ho Chi Minh Campaign and liberate Saigon (April 1975). (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers board military transport aircraft to the South to join the Ho Chi Minh Campaign and liberate Saigon (April 1975). (Photo: VNA)
All forces advancing toward Saigon are fully ready. Officers and soldiers are filled with determination to win. On their helmets, sleeves, gun stocks, barrels, and vehicles, the words of beloved Uncle Ho are written: “Onward! Total victory will be ours.” In the photo: Liberation Army missile units enter Saigon. (Photo: Van Bao/VNA)
All forces advancing toward Saigon are fully ready. Officers and soldiers are filled with determination to win. On their helmets, sleeves, gun stocks, barrels, and vehicles, the words of beloved Uncle Ho are written: “Onward! Total victory will be ours.” In the photo: Liberation Army missile units enter Saigon. (Photo: Van Bao/VNA)
Liberation Army forces advance into Saigon on the Bien Hoa Highway. (Photo: Vu Tao/VNA)
Liberation Army forces advance into Saigon on the Bien Hoa Highway. (Photo: Vu Tao/VNA)
Infantry and tank units of the Liberation Army move into Saigon on the Bien Hoa Highway. (Photo: Hua Kiem/VNA)
Infantry and tank units of the Liberation Army move into Saigon on the Bien Hoa Highway. (Photo: Hua Kiem/VNA)
On the early morning of April 30, 1975, Vietnamese troops surge into Saigon from all directions. The Vietnamese armed forces swiftly capture the Air Force Command and Paratrooper Division Command and take control of Tan Son Nhat Airport. In the photo: The liberation flag flies over Tan Son Nhat Airport on April 30, 1975. (Photo: Quang Thanh/VNA)
On the early morning of April 30, 1975, Vietnamese troops surge into Saigon from all directions. The Vietnamese armed forces swiftly capture the Air Force Command and Paratrooper Division Command and take control of Tan Son Nhat Airport. In the photo: The liberation flag flies over Tan Son Nhat Airport on April 30, 1975. (Photo: Quang Thanh/VNA)
Liberation forces capture the Armor School of the Saigon regime at the Nuoc Trong base (Bien Hoa). (Photo: Hua Kiem/VNA)
Liberation forces capture the Armor School of the Saigon regime at the Nuoc Trong base (Bien Hoa). (Photo: Hua Kiem/VNA)
The people of Saigon welcome the Liberation Army. (Photo: Hua Kiem/VNA)
The people of Saigon welcome the Liberation Army. (Photo: Hua Kiem/VNA)
Division 304 soldiers march down Thi Nghe Street toward central Saigon on the morning of April 30, 1975. (Photo: Quang Khanh/VNA)
Division 304 soldiers march down Thi Nghe Street toward central Saigon on the morning of April 30, 1975. (Photo: Quang Khanh/VNA)
On the morning of April 30, 1975, hundreds of tanks, armored vehicles, and infantry units simultaneously advance on the Presidential Palace of the Saigon regime and liberate the city. (Photo: Hua Kiem/VNA)
On the morning of April 30, 1975, hundreds of tanks, armored vehicles, and infantry units simultaneously advance on the Presidential Palace of the Saigon regime and liberate the city. (Photo: Hua Kiem/VNA)
At 11:30 AM on April 30, 1975, Liberation Army tanks crash through the iron gates and seize the Saigon regime’s Presidential Palace, the enemy’s last stronghold, bringing an end to the nation's 30-year resistance against foreign invaders. (Photo: Mai Huong/VNA)
At 11:30 AM on April 30, 1975, Liberation Army tanks crash through the iron gates and seize the Saigon regime’s Presidential Palace, the enemy’s last stronghold, bringing an end to the nation's 30-year resistance against foreign invaders. (Photo: Mai Huong/VNA)
Saigon regime President Duong Van Minh and his cabinet arrive at Saigon Radio Station to announce their unconditional surrender on the afternoon of April 30, 1975. (Photo: VNA)
Saigon regime President Duong Van Minh and his cabinet arrive at Saigon Radio Station to announce their unconditional surrender on the afternoon of April 30, 1975. (Photo: VNA)
The people of Saigon joyfully meet the Liberation Army on the afternoon of April 30, 1975. (Photo: Quang Thanh/VNA)
The people of Saigon joyfully meet the Liberation Army on the afternoon of April 30, 1975. (Photo: Quang Thanh/VNA)
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Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Decisive strategic offensive

At exactly 5:00 PM on April 26, 1975, the Vietnamese army launched a major assault on Saigon, marking the beginning of the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign. After more than three days and nights of fierce fighting, the Vietnamese army captured numerous key positions, crushed the enemy's outer defensive lines, and decimated most of their divisions. At 11:30 AM on April 30, the revolutionary flag rose atop the presidential palace of the Saigon regime – the Independence Palace. The Ho Chi Minh Campaign ended in total victory.

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