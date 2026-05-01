Politics

Vietnam calls for de-escalation of tension in Middle East

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, Palestine’s UN full membership, and the two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN addresses the session (Photo: VNA)
Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN addresses the session (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) - Vietnam has expressed deep concern over escalating tensions at multiple flashpoints in the Middle East and reiterated support for a two-state solution for Palestine.

Addressing the UN Security Council's high-level open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, opposed military actions targeting sovereign states, particularly those that have declared themselves not involved in the conflict, and condemned attacks on UN personnel and facilities.

He extended condolences to the UN, concerned governments and the families of peacekeepers killed in recent attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. The Vietnamese representative emphasised that civilians and essential civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2573 (2021).

He underscored the imperative of ensuring the safety, security and freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, noting that this is vital not only for stability in the Middle East, including the Strait of Hormuz, but also for safeguarding global energy supplies, food security, trade flows and overall economic stability.

He further called on the international community to ensure that recent developments do not overshadow the Palestinian issue. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance of supporting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, Palestine’s UN full membership, and the two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The discussions, chaired by Bahrain’s Foreign Minister in capacity as the Council’s President for April 2026, focused on recent complex developments across the Middle East, particularly in Gaza, the West Bank, southern Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz.

Delegations broadly called on all parties to comply fully with international law, the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions, adhere to ceasefire arrangements, and intensify diplomatic efforts towards ending hostilities and achieving sustainable peace.

With regard to the Strait of Hormuz, participants stressed the urgency of safeguarding maritime security and freedom of navigation, while mitigating disruptions to global trade, energy supply, food security and humanitarian conditions./.

VNA
#Middle East tensions #Palestine question #two-state solution #UN Security Council
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