Argentine friend lauds Vietnam’s development achievements

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Poldi Sosa Schmidt, Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV), has hailed Vietnam’s remarkable development achievements over the past decades, while believing that growing people-to-people exchanges and stronger cooperation will further strengthen ties between Vietnam and Argentina.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Buenos Aires on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026) of Vietnam, Schmidt described Vietnam as her second homeland, noting its remarkable transformation from a war-ravaged country into one of Asia’s most dynamic economies.

Schmidt, who has supported Vietnam for more than six decades and visited the Southeast Asian nation nearly 30 times, highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in poverty reduction, infrastructure development and deep international integration, particularly through participation in multiple free trade agreements (FTAs).

Progress in education, healthcare, science and technology, and digital economy has also laid a solid foundation for sustainable development, she said.

According to her, Vietnam has also strengthened its international standing through strong foreign investment attraction, export growth and deeper integration into global value chains, helping to advance the nation’s position in the international arena.

These achievements reflect not only effective governance, but also the resilience, solidarity and aspiration of the Vietnamese people, she said, adding that these strengths will continue to underpin the country’s sustainable development.

Commenting on Vietnam’s new development orientations following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the recent election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly, Schmidt said leadership renewal and institutional consolidation will help ensure continuity while supporting reform.

She noted that Vietnam’s priorities remain centred on rapid and sustainable growth, industrialisation linked with digital transformation, expansion of the digital economy and society, and improvements in education, healthcare and social welfare. Strengthening governance and the rule of law will also be key to sustaining momentum.

Schmidt particularly applauded Vietnam’s emphasis on science, technology and innovation as drivers of growth, while maintaining a balance with social development goals. In a volatile global environment such long-term strategic vision, together with social consensus and national unity, will help Vietnam continue achieving important milestones, she said.

Broader international integration, diversification of foreign relations and socio-political stability will remain critical factors enabling Vietnam to adapt effectively to global uncertainties, she stressed.

Schmidt voiced her optimism about stronger people-to-people exchanges and broader cooperation between Vietnam and Argentina, highlighting the role of the ICAV in fostering mutual understanding, and cultural exchange between the two countries.

The institute will continue organising activities at universities in Argentina to introduce Vietnam’s culture, history and people through materials, publications and documentary screenings, she said, showing her hope that these will help promote people-to-people exchanges, educational cooperation and tourism between the two countries, contributing to further deepening the traditional friendship between Argentina and Vietnam./.

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