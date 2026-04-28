Politics

Vietnam supports stronger comprehensive, practical, effective ASEAN-EU cooperation

Vietnam proposes ASEAN and the EU strengthen strategic dialogue, mutual understanding, and coordination in preventing, managing and responding to common challenges, while exchanging views on new methods and areas of cooperation.

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (front row, left) at the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting in Brunei on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (front row, left) at the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting in Brunei on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and ASEAN attach great importance to their partnership with the European Union (EU) and support stronger comprehensive, practical and effective cooperation between the two blocs, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung affirmed at the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting in Brunei on April 28.

The event brought together foreign ministers and representatives from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and all 27 EU member countries. Speaking at the meeting, Trung shared regional assessments of the shifts and changes in the global geopolitical and geo-economic landscape, as well as the challenges and opportunities for enhancing ASEAN-EU cooperation.

He stressed that the two regions and organisations share many strategic interests and similar views on a wide range of important issues, and are both successful models of regional integration.

Against this backdrop, he said, continued coordination and stronger cooperation between the blocs carry strategic significance in the current regional and global context.

The Vietnamese minister also proposed that both sides strengthen strategic dialogue, mutual understanding, and coordination in preventing, managing and responding to common challenges, while exchanging views on new methods and areas of cooperation. These include working towards an inter-regional free trade agreement (FTA), accelerating the ratification and implementation of the ASEAN-EU Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (CATA), and adopting the ASEAN-EU Digital Trade Principles in 2026.

At the meeting, participating countries underlined that the blocs share a common interest in maintaining peace and stability for development, strengthening multilateral institutions and the United Nations, promoting dialogue and trust, upholding international law, peacefully resolving disputes, and enhancing cooperation against transnational crime, cyber security threats and maritime security challenges.

Building on positive progress in bilateral ties, both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure connectivity and digital connectivity. They also agreed to soon implement their CATA – the first of its kind between two regional organisations in the world, and promote cooperation in the digital economy based on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).

vnanet-asean-eu.jpg
At the 25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting in Brunei on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)


Emphasising the importance of effectively utilising existing FTAs, such as the EU’s agreements with Vietnam and Singapore, ASEAN and the EU also set a long-term goal of establishing an ASEAN-EU FTA.

The two sides will also continue cooperation in climate change response, environmental protection, disaster management, green transition, sustainable development, education and people-to-people exchanges.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-EU relations in 2027, both sides agreed to coordinate the organisation of a commemorative summit in Singapore. They will also study the possibility of upgrading ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future. EU countries reaffirmed their support for ASEAN centrality through ASEAN-led mechanisms and for the bloc’s community-building process.

At the close of the meeting, both sides adopted a joint statement./.

VNA
#Vietnam and ASEAN #25th ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting #Le Hoai Trung Vietnam ASEAN European Union
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

International integration

Vietnam - New era

Related News

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on November 24 receives a delegation of the European–ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham). (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman pledges strong support for EU-ASEAN investors

The Vietnamese NA would continue to listen to and consider recommendations from the international business community, including European enterprises, as part of efforts to remove barriers, enhance competitiveness and build a flexible, transparent and business-friendly legal system that supports sustainable development and large-scale investment projects in Vietnam.

ASEAN, EU strengthen cooperation for economic growth, integration

ASEAN, EU strengthen cooperation for economic growth, integration

The European Union (EU) views ASEAN as the best economic opportunity, driven by strong business confidence and growing economic potential, said European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency Maros Sefcovic.

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents appointment decisions to five ambassadors of Vietnam to overseas postings at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hands appointment decisions to five Vietnamese ambassadors

General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the diplomats were taking up assignments in locations of major political, economic, security and diplomatic importance, and therefore must fully recognise the weight of their responsibilities, demonstrate courage, intellect and a strong sense of duty, and contribute to deepening Vietnam’s relations with partner countries in a substantive, stable, sustainable and effective manner.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu leads a high-ranking delegation to pay tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official pays tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and his entourage expressed their boundless gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, and General Vo Nguyen Giap - the revered leader of the Vietnam People’s Army, who led the armed forces and people to historic victories. They also honoured those who brought glory to the country, enabling present and future generations to continue the legacy of their predecessors in building a prosperous and powerful Vietnam.

Vietnamese representatives attend the fifth Meeting of the Coordinating Committee of Women Parliamentarians of AIMA (WAIPA). (Photo: National Assembly Portal)

Vietnam commits to advancing gender equality in ASEAN parliaments

In Vietnam, the legal framework for the 2026–2031 elections continues to ensure that at least 35% of candidates are women, with the actual figure reaching nearly 45%. Women currently make up 150 members of the 500-seat NA, or 30%, above the global average of 27.5%.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day in Hanoi on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman calls on trade unions to support productivity improvement

Amid national efforts to achieve rapid and sustainable development, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on unions to effectively implement the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and related congresses, while embracing innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence to boost productivity.

A citizen scans a QR code to look up procedures and processes related to judicial and civil registration matters. (Photo: VNA)

Streamlining administrative apparatus to enhance grassroots governance capacity

With 2026 designated as the “Year of grassroots officials,” Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu underscored the need to promptly address bottlenecks identified in the one-year review, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of commune- and ward-level administrations and strengthening the grassroots workforce.

A view of the opening session of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York on April 27 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pushes for balanced enforcement of NPT’s pillars

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the event, reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong support for the NPT as a cornerstone of the international security architecture, and called for the full and balanced implementation of its three pillars: nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

11th National Congress of Vietnam Fatherland Front to take place in May

11th National Congress of Vietnam Fatherland Front to take place in May

The congress is a major political and social event, highlighting the strength of the great national unity bloc in a new era. It comes on the heels of the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Action plan launched to strengthen anti-money laundering framework

Action plan launched to strengthen anti-money laundering framework

The plan seeks to safeguard the interests of the State, organisations and individuals while helping prevent corruption, money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, thus strengthening financial system stability, supporting economic growth and promoting Vietnam's reputation and stature in the international community.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet (centre), Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN chairs the opening session of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York on April 27. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam chairs inaugural session of 11th NPT Review Conference

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, and the president-designate of the conference, has underscored a spirit of constructive engagement, dialogue and multilateral cooperation in his remarks ahead of the conference, reaffirming Vietnam’s consistent support for comprehensive and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament.