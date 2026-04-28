Indonesian patient travels to Vietnam for colorectal cancer surgery

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – An Indonesian businesswoman has successfully undergone colorectal cancer surgery at the University Medical Centre Ho Chi Minh City, where doctors applied advanced modern techniques in her treatment.



The 67-year-old patient had been suffering from severe abdominal pain, bloating, and was almost unable to eat for several days. After medical examinations in Indonesia, she was diagnosed with colon cancer complicated by intestinal obstruction and was advised to undergo urgent surgery.



At that point, her treating doctor in Indonesia, who had previously studied colorectal cancer surgery at the Vietnamese hospital, referred her to Vietnam, expressing confidence in the quality of treatment available there. Upon admission, the patient underwent a full range of examinations and necessary tests, and was diagnosed with stage II colon cancer accompanied by intestinal obstruction.



Following surgery, the intestinal blockage was completely resolved. The patient recovered well, was able to eat again, and her digestive functions gradually stabilised.



The successful operation once again demonstrates the advances in the professional expertise of Vietnamese doctors and has further strengthened the country’s medical reputation and the trust of patients across the region and beyond.



According to Associate Professor Dr Nguyen Huu Thinh, the lead surgeon, colon cancer treatment in Vietnam has made significant progress in recent years and is increasingly approaching the standards of modern global medicine.



Alongside advanced surgical techniques and multimodal treatment approaches, the current trend is towards personalised treatment tailored to each individual patient./.

VNA