Health

Vietnam warns of HiPP baby food after Austria’s recall

The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) has announced that HiPP – a German-Swiss baby food producer – and supermarket chain SPAR had recalled all 190g-jars of HiPP Vegetable Carrot with Potato from 1,500 stores in Austria due to suspected contamination with rat poison.

Illustrative image -(Source: Internet)
Illustrative image -(Source: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Food Administration (VFA) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued an alert on HiPP baby food products after a recall in Austria over over safety concerns.

In a document sent on April 19 to provincial and municipal health departments and food safety agencies of localities nationwide, the VFA called for urgent monitoring of HiPP weaning products.

According to the agency, the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) on the same day announced that HiPP – a German-Swiss baby food producer – and supermarket chain SPAR had recalled all 190g-jars of HiPP Vegetable Carrot with Potato from 1,500 stores in Austria due to suspected contamination with rat poison.

To safeguard consumers, the VFA has requested relevant units to review product registration and self-declaration dossiers for HiPP baby food jars, and coordinate with companies responsible for product disclosure, if any. These companies are required to notify distributors and consumers to stop using the products and to carry out recalls in line with the producer’s recommendations.

Authorities must also report the quantities imported, sold and remaining in stock, and propose handling measures for the affected batches based on the recall information.

The agency further called for enhanced public communication to ensure consumers do not use the products, and asked relevant units to report their handling results by April 27, 2026.

On the same day, the authority also sent a notice to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, requesting it to inform e-commerce platforms and sales websites to coordinate with sellers and distributors to halt sales of the affected batches (if circulated in Vietnam), remove related listings, and handle violations in accordance with legal regulations./.


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