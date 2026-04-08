Bayer, Long Chau join force to advance stroke prevention and management at National Health Day 2026

Hanoi (VNA) - Bayer Vietnam, in strategic partnership with FPT Long Chau Pharmacy Chain and Vaccination Centre, took part in the 2026 National Health Day event at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi on April 5, joinning a wide range of stakeholders in advancing public health awareness and preventive care across the country.

“Active prevention - For a healthy Vietnam”

Organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the 2026 National Health Day drew thousands of residents alongside high-ranking government officials, local leaders, and international delegates.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Trinh Van Quyet, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung; and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan.

This initiative directly realizes the strategic orientations of Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on enhancing public health. Furthermore, the programme aligns with the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s 2026 theme, “Global Action for Universal Health Coverage,” aiming to ensure every citizen has equitable access to sustainable, high-quality healthcare services.

The event represented a nationwide call to action, mobilising communities to prioritise proactive disease prevention and healthier lifestyles. With a particular focus on non-communicable diseases, the movement emphasises that early intervention is critical to reducing the growing burden on the national healthcare system and society at large.

Within the framework of the event, the Bayer - Long Chau booth showcased a series of high impact activities dedicated to stroke prevention and management. Visitors were offered complimentary clinical screenings, including blood lipid, blood glucose, and atrial fibrillation tests, providing immediate risk assessments.

Free health screening and consultation at Bayer – Long Chau booth.

For individuals identified as being at elevated risk, on-site consultations with medical experts were made available, enabling them to better understand their conditions and explore appropriate preventive measures. This direct engagement not only improved awareness but also encouraged early action, which is essential in reducing the long-term impact of stroke and related complications.

To make medical information more accessible, the booth also featured interactive “Stroke Knowledge Challenges” and gamified learning activities. These initiatives transformed complex medical information into easy-to-understand content, helping visitors retain key messages about stroke prevention in a more memorable way. By combining education with interaction, the program successfully reinforced the importance of active prevention in everyday life.

Contributions to community healthcare

The presence of Bayer and Long Chau at this national event further reinforced their pioneering role in the five-year strategic programme “Strengthening Prevention, Early Detection, and Risk Management of Stroke in Vietnam for 2026-2030”, implemented under the direction and coordination of the Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention under the Ministry of Health. This public private partnership model optimises resources, enhances community awareness, and strengthens healthcare professional capacity, contributing to comprehensive public health protection.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung visits the health screening and consultation area jointly organized by Bayer and Long Chau.

Through this public–private partnership model, the programme aims to optimise resources, enhance community awareness, and strengthen the capacity of healthcare professionals at various levels. By integrating efforts across sectors, it contributes to a more comprehensive and sustainable approach to public health protection, particularly in the area of non-communicable diseases.

James Alexander, Head of the Pharmaceuticals Division at Bayer Vietnam, said: “National Health Day 2026 is a powerful call to action for every citizen to take charge of their own health. With stroke remaining a leading cause of mortality and disability, Bayer is proud to stand alongside Long Chau, under the strategic direction of the Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention, to deliver practical and impactful solutions directly to the community, effectively shifting the paradigm from reactive care to proactive health management.”

“As a global leader in healthcare, we provide more than just breakthrough medical technologies; we are deeply committed to meaningful collaborations that support Vietnam’s national health priorities. Our goal is to empower every individual to proactively manage their health, reduce the burden of stroke, and enjoy a vibrant, healthy life,” he added.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan visits the Bayer and Long Chau booth at the event.

Nguyen Do Quyen, Deputy CEO of FPT Retail and CEO of Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre System, said: “Non-communicable diseases, particularly stroke, are on the rise and increasingly affecting younger populations, creating growing challenges for public health. By partnering with Bayer Vietnam at the ‘National Health Day 2026’, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting stroke prevention efforts alongside the healthcare sector, with the goal of reducing disease burden and improving people’s quality of life. With a network of nearly 2,500 pharmacies and vaccination centres across 34 provinces and cities, Long Chau continues to serve as a trusted first point of healthcare access—helping people identify risks early and manage stroke-related factors, while promoting proactive and sustainable healthcare for a healthier Vietnam.”

The public–private partnership between the Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention (Ministry of Health), Bayer, and Long Chau is expected to contribute to reducing the burden of stroke on the community.

Through its participation in National Health Day 2026, the partnership not only contributed to raising public awareness but also demonstrated how coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors can create tangible, long-lasting impacts on community health, paving the way toward a healthier and more resilient Vietnam./.