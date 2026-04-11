Hue hospital performs successful bone marrow transplants for three children

Hue (VNA) – Hue Central Hospital has successfully completed bone marrow transplants for three children, including one with thalassemia and two with neuroblastoma, underscoring advancements in treating serious paediatric illnesses.

All three patients have recovered and been discharged. One case involved an 11-year-old boy from Vinh Long who had lived with beta-thalassemia since infancy, requiring frequent blood transfusions and long-term treatment. Doctors identified a compatible donor in his older brother and carried out a successful transplant, giving him hope for a life free from transfusion dependence.

The two remaining cases involved children diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a serious form of cancer that commonly affects young children.

The other two patients, aged four and three, were diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. One child from Ho Chi Minh City was transferred to Hue after initial treatment failed to collect enough stem cells. Hospital specialists revised the procedure, secured sufficient cells and completed the transplant. The second, from Lam Dong, had undergone treatment at several facilities before receiving a successful transplant in Hue and is now in stable condition.

Hospital Director Prof. Dr. Pham Nhu Hiep said stem cell transplantation is currently the most effective option for severe thalassemia and can significantly improve survival rates for children with aggressive cancers.

Since launching the service in 2019, the hospital has expanded its transplant programme, initially focusing on solid tumours before moving into thalassemia treatment in 2024. It is now the first facility in the central and Central Highlands regions, and the second nationwide, to offer this procedure.

To date, the hospital has performed 71 paediatric transplants, including 16 for thalassemia within 18 months, the highest annual figure nationwide. It has also upgraded facilities with additional transplant rooms to meet growing demand and plans to introduce more flexible options for patients without fully matched donors.

With 2,000–2,500 severe thalassemia cases diagnosed each year in Vietnam, expanded access to stem cell transplantation is opening up new prospects for patients to lead healthier, more independent lives./.