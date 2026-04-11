Health

Hue hospital performs successful bone marrow transplants for three children

With 2,000–2,500 severe thalassemia cases diagnosed each year in Vietnam, expanded access to stem cell transplantation is opening up new prospects for patients to lead healthier, more independent lives.

The paediatric patients on the day of their discharge. (Photo published by VNA)
The paediatric patients on the day of their discharge. (Photo published by VNA)

Hue (VNA) – Hue Central Hospital has successfully completed bone marrow transplants for three children, including one with thalassemia and two with neuroblastoma, underscoring advancements in treating serious paediatric illnesses.

All three patients have recovered and been discharged. One case involved an 11-year-old boy from Vinh Long who had lived with beta-thalassemia since infancy, requiring frequent blood transfusions and long-term treatment. Doctors identified a compatible donor in his older brother and carried out a successful transplant, giving him hope for a life free from transfusion dependence.

The two remaining cases involved children diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a serious form of cancer that commonly affects young children.

The other two patients, aged four and three, were diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. One child from Ho Chi Minh City was transferred to Hue after initial treatment failed to collect enough stem cells. Hospital specialists revised the procedure, secured sufficient cells and completed the transplant. The second, from Lam Dong, had undergone treatment at several facilities before receiving a successful transplant in Hue and is now in stable condition.

Hospital Director Prof. Dr. Pham Nhu Hiep said stem cell transplantation is currently the most effective option for severe thalassemia and can significantly improve survival rates for children with aggressive cancers.

Since launching the service in 2019, the hospital has expanded its transplant programme, initially focusing on solid tumours before moving into thalassemia treatment in 2024. It is now the first facility in the central and Central Highlands regions, and the second nationwide, to offer this procedure.

To date, the hospital has performed 71 paediatric transplants, including 16 for thalassemia within 18 months, the highest annual figure nationwide. It has also upgraded facilities with additional transplant rooms to meet growing demand and plans to introduce more flexible options for patients without fully matched donors.

With 2,000–2,500 severe thalassemia cases diagnosed each year in Vietnam, expanded access to stem cell transplantation is opening up new prospects for patients to lead healthier, more independent lives./.

VNA
#Hue hospital #bone marrow transplants for three children Thua Thien-Hue
Follow VietnamPlus

Human rights

Resolution in Action

Related News

See more

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Duong Duc Hung, Director of Viet Duc University Hospital, presents a token of appreciation in recognition of the noble gesture of the organ donor’s family. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

British teen’s organ donation saves three Vietnamese lives

A 19-year-old British tourist who died during a trip to Vietnam has saved the lives of three Vietnamese patients with end-stage organ failure, in a deeply moving act of compassion. The young woman is the first foreign national to donate organs in Vietnam.

A workshop at the One Health Summit, held in Lyon, France, from April 5 to 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam backs global One Health commitments at Lyon summit

The MAE welcomed the French Government’s organisation of the One Health Summit, describing it as an important forum to advance global political commitments and strengthen international cooperation in preventing zoonotic diseases.

Ilustrative image (Photo: pngtree.com)

Vietnamese scientists unlock genetic insights into rare diseases

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huy Hoang, Deputy Director of the Institute of Biology under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, and his research team conducted a project titled “Genetic mutation analysis in Vietnamese patients with selected rare diseases using whole-exome sequencing technology.” The project, implemented from 2022 to 2024, aims to clarify the genetic causes of these diseases within the Vietnamese population.

Health workers and residents perform mass wellness exercises, promoting healthy lifestyles in the community. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City targets modern, inclusive healthcare system

On April 5 alone, 58 hospitals and health centres conducted screening programmes across 64 wards and communes, with a focus on outlying areas. Beyond early detection, residents receive consultations, long-term health monitoring guidance, and access to specialised services locally.

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, and delegates attend the programme. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Healthy lifestyles, disease prevention highlighted on national health day

Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh emphasised the need for consistent and effective implementation of the resolution across the political system, with priorities including refining healthcare policies and institutions, strengthening preventive and grassroots healthcare networks, expanding population health management, promoting early detection, and improving school-based physical education and nutrition.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet (front row, fifth from left), together with delegates, participate in a walk after the launch of All People’s Health Day in Hanoi on April 5. (Photo: VNA)

All People’s Health Day promotes early disease prevention

The launch marked the first year the activity has been implemented in a coordinated manner nationwide. Members of the public were able to visit free screening areas, receive nutritional advice, participate in mass exercise performances, enjoy artistic programmes, and join a walk in response following the ceremony.

Volunteer young doctors are expected to provide free health screenings for around 10,000 residents (Photo: VNA)

Free cancer screening, health checks to benefit 10,000 people in Hanoi

Participants will receive comprehensive health checks through a streamlined one-stop process, including blood pressure measurement, height and weight assessment, BMI and cardiovascular risk evaluation, blood tests, general examinations and specialist consultations in internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics, ophthalmology, ENT, dentistry and oncology. Rapid blood glucose testing and biochemical screening will also be conducted to detect diabetes and metabolic disorders.

Dr Du Tuan Quy from the Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City examines a patient with hand, foot and mouth disease. (Photo: VNA)

Over 25,000 hand, foot and mouth disease cases posted in 3 months

In the first three months, more than 25,000 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease have been recorded nationwide. Of the total cases, around 18,000, or nearly 72%, were concentrated in southern provinces. The disease has primarily affected children aged between one and five.

Early cancer screening at Da Nang Hospital. (Photo: VNA)

AI boosts early detection of non-communicable diseases

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong said NCDs pose a growing global challenge, accounting for over 70% of deaths worldwide, mainly from cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases. In Vietnam, the burden is rising rapidly, requiring urgent and sustained preventive strategies.

Most infections were reported among children under 10 years old, making up 99.3%, with those aged 1–5 accounting for the highest proportion (92.7%). (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hand, foot and mouth cases increase five-fold in Q1

Most infections were reported among children under 10 years old, making up 99.3%, with those aged 1–5 accounting for the highest proportion (92.7%) due to close contact in kindergartens and limited hygiene practices.

From 2026, all residents in Ho Chi Minh City will receive periodic health check-ups or screening at least once a year under a roadmap. Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City to offer annual health check-ups for residents

In the initial phase in 2026, priority will be given to children under 24 months old, students, out-of-school minors, contracted employees, probationary workers, apprentices, public officials, members of the armed forces, social protection beneficiaries and people aged 60 and above.