Politics

Senior Party official meets with representatives of Vietnamese community in Cambodia

Tu underscored that the Party, State and people of Vietnam consistently attach special importance to overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (centre, front row) in a group photo with members of the Vietnamese community and business representatives in Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (centre, front row) in a group photo with members of the Vietnamese community and business representatives in Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – As part of his official visit to Cambodia, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese business community and expatriates in Phnom Penh on April 10 afternoon.

Tu extended greetings to the community, wishing them good health, happiness and success as Cambodia is preparing to celebrate its traditional New Year festival in mid-April.

He underscored that the Party, State and people of Vietnam consistently attach special importance to overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia. During high-level visits and meetings, Vietnamese leaders regularly call on their Cambodian counterparts to provide favourable conditions, both in policy and implementation, for the community to stabilise their lives, integrate sustainably into local society, and contribute to Cambodia as well as bilateral relations.

The Party official expressed his hope that the community would continue to place its trust in and support the Party’s and State’s policies, while making further efforts to improve the legal status of people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia.

On the occasion, he urged the embassy, representative agencies and the Vietnamese community to strictly comply with local laws and regulations, integrate well into the host society, uphold the country’s image and reputation, preserve Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and strengthen their role as a bridge between the two countries.

Tu also encouraged them to deepen their understanding of Cambodia’s culture, history and legal system, maintain close ties with the homeland, and support major policies of the Vietnamese Party and State.

The senior official further called on associations and organisations to enhance their roles in supporting the community and building a positive image in the host country, while closely monitoring developments to advise the Party and State on promoting friendly cooperation with Cambodia.

He stressed the importance of coordinating with relevant authorities of both countries to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese nationals in Cambodia, including supporting their firms in exploring investment and business opportunities.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu noted that Tu’s visit, taking place shortly after the first session of the 16th National Assembly completed the consolidation of the new leadership apparatus, reflects the special importance attached by the Vietnamese Party and State to the bilateral relations. He affirmed that the ties continue to be strongly promoted and developed.

The ambassador added that, through the efforts of the embassy, consulates general and coordination with local authorities, the Vietnamese community, despite ongoing challenges, has generally been able to maintain stable and long-term living conditions.

The meeting marked the final activity of Tu and the high-level Vietnamese delegation during their official visit to Cambodia, made at the invitation of Samdech Say Chhum, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee./.

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