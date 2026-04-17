Politics

Top legislator receives Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Istanbul

The Vietnamese leader acknowledged and highly valued Tezolmez’s active contributions to the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Türkiye, particularly in Istanbul - an important economic, commercial, and international exchange hub.

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man hosts a reception for Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Istanbul Ali Tezolmez on April 17. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man hosts a reception for Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Istanbul Ali Tezolmez on April 17. (Photo: VNA)

Istanbul (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception for Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Istanbul Ali Tezolmez on April 17 afternoon (local time), as part of his working visit to Türkiye.

The Vietnamese leader acknowledged and highly valued Tezolmez’s active contributions to the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Türkiye, particularly in Istanbul - an important economic, commercial, and international exchange hub.

He expressed his gratitude for the Honorary Consul’s support to the Vietnamese community living, studying, and working in the area, as well as his efforts in connecting businesses and promoting investment, trade, and tourism links between the two countries. These, he noted, are practical contributions that help further deepen bilateral ties, especially as the two countries aim to elevate their relationship in the time to come.

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Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (right) presents a souvenir to Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Istanbul Ali Tezolmez. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman Man reaffirmed that Vietnam always treasures its relations with Türkiye, one of its leading trade and investment partners in the region.

He noted that during this visit, he had held meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus, and engaged with businesses at a policy seminar on enhancing Vietnam – Türkiye cooperation. At these events, leaders of the two countries set a target of raising bilateral trade turnover to 4 billion USD in the coming years.

To help realise this goal, the NA leader hoped that in his capacity as Honorary Consul, Tezolmez will continue leveraging his role and credibility to advance bilateral cooperation priorities, including promoting negotiations on and the signing of a Vietnam – Türkiye free trade agreement, advocating Türkiye’s early recognition of Vietnam as a full market economy, reducing trade barriers, and facilitating Vietnamese goods’ access to Türkiye’s distribution and retail systems.

Chairman Man called on the Honorary Consul in Istanbul to continue supporting trade promotion; popularising Vietnam’s image, people, and attractive investment and business climate, connecting businesses and encouraging Turkish firms to seek new investment opportunities in Vietnam, while setting up partnership ties between localities in the two countries, including Istanbul and a major city of Vietnam.

The top legislator expressed his hope that the Honorary Consul will continue supporting the Vietnamese community in Türkiye in general and in Istanbul in particular, helping them settle their lives and integrate well into the host society.

Tezolmez said Chairman Man’s working visit to Türkiye will provide fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment and culture.

He noted that Vietnam and Türkiye share many similarities as both nations had undergone struggles for national independence, preserved long-standing cultural traditions, and attached importance to family values.

Emphasising the strong progress in the bilateral relations across multiple sectors, the Honorary Consul said cooperation could be broadened into new areas where both sides hold advantages, alongside enhancing people-to-people exchanges and links between localities.

Tezolmez also affirmed his continued commitment to supporting bilateral cooperation and development, contributing to the further deepening of the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Türkiye./.

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