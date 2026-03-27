Politics

National Election Council confirms eligibility of 16th National Assembly deputies

The National Election Council on March 27 issued Resolution No. 238/NQ-HĐBCQG, confirming that all 500 individuals elected as deputies to the 16th National Assembly meet the legal requirements to serve as deputies.

Party General Secretary To Lam casts his vote at Polling Station No. 2 in Ba Dinh ward, Hanoi, on March 27. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam casts his vote at Polling Station No. 2 in Ba Dinh ward, Hanoi, on March 27. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Election Council, based on the Constitution, relevant laws, and related legal documents, on March 27 issued Resolution No. 238/NQ-HĐBCQG, confirming that all 500 individuals elected as deputies to the 16th National Assembly meet the legal requirements to serve as deputies.

The detailed list of elected deputies was announced in Resolution No. 232/NQ-HĐBCQG dated March 21, 2026, which published the official election results and the names of the individuals elected to the 16th National Assembly.

Resolution No. 238/NQ-HĐBCQG takes effect from March 27, 2026./.

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