Politics

Italy wishes to promote strategic partnership with Vietnam

Italian President Sergio Mattarella spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and affirmed that Vietnam is one of Italy’s leading partners in Southeast Asia.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (right) and Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Anh (Photo: VNA)
Italian President Sergio Mattarella (right) and Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Anh (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Italian President Sergio Mattarella has said that Italy wishes to continue promoting its Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, stressing the need for both sides to further step up cooperation across various fields.

The President made the remarks at a recent reception for Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Anh, who came to present her credentials.

President Mattarella congratulated the ambassador on her appointment and expressed confidence that during her tenure, she would make active contributions to elevating bilateral relations to new heights. He spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and affirmed that Vietnam is one of Italy’s leading partners in Southeast Asia.

The leader expressed his satisfaction with the strong development of Vietnam–Italy relations and the close coordination between the two countries on international issues. He also shared his impressions of Vietnam and its people, noting that he still cherishes fond memories of his previous official visit to the country.

For her part, the ambassador conveyed regards from Vietnamese Party, State, Government, and National Assembly leaders to President Mattarella.

The diplomat underscored that Vietnam always attaches importance to and highly values its sound bilateral ties, political trust, and multifaceted cooperation with Italy.

She also expressed her hope to further promote bilateral relations, particularly in areas of shared interest such as trade, investment, high technology, and cultural exchanges./.

VNA
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