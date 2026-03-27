Politics

Vietnam deploys first joint military operations officer to UNISFA

The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 27 to present decisions of the State President and the Minister of National Defence assigning two officers to undertake duties at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the European Union Training Mission (EUTM).

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (centre) and delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang (centre) and delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 27 to present decisions of the State President and the Minister of National Defence assigning two officers to undertake duties at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the European Union Training Mission (EUTM).

This marks the first time Vietnam has deployed an officer to serve as joint military operations officer at UNISFA.

Accordingly, Lieut. Col. Nguyen Ngoc Linh was appointed as a joint military operations officer at UNISFA, a position the UN has invited Vietnam to take part in for the first time, reflecting its confidence in and high regard for the capabilities of Vietnam’s peacekeeping forces. Lieut. Col. Tran Thai Son was assigned as an advisory and training coordination officer at the EU Training Mission in the Central African Republic.

vnanet-pk-1.jpg
VDPO Director Major General Pham Manh Thang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Prior to his deployment, Lieut. Col. Linh served as a lecturer in military topography at the Army Officer Training School No. 1, one of the Vietnam People’s Army’s leading officer training institutions. Meanwhile, Lieut. Col. Son served as Chief of the Staff at the Vung Ang – Son Duong Port Border Guard Command, the Border Guard of Ha Tinh province, under Military Region 4. He had previously served at the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in 2023–2024.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang, commended the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) and relevant agencies for their efforts in selecting, training and preparing personnel for UN peacekeeping duties.

He stressed that the continued deployment of Vietnamese officers to international missions demonstrates the country’s credibility, responsibility and proactive role in global peace efforts, while helping enhance the international image of the Vietnam People’s Army.

He demanded the officers to ensure absolute safety during their missions, quickly familiarise themselves with operational environments, and confidently demonstrate professional competence and discipline while fulfilling assigned duties. He also called on them to closely monitor mission activities and provide timely reports to support strategic planning for Vietnam’s future peacekeeping deployments.

Lieut. Col. Linh expressed honour and pride at being entrusted with the mission by the Party and the State, pledging to accomplish the tasks successfully and contribute to promoting Vietnam’s image as a peace-loving nation to international friends.

According to VDPO Director Major General Pham Manh Thang, the officers assigned to these missions were carefully selected, possessing strong political steadfastness, high professional competence, extensive practical experience, and training in international environments, fully meeting the standards of the UN and the EU.

So far, Vietnam has deployed more than 1,300 personnel to UN peacekeeping missions and agencies. The latest deployment underscores the country’s proactive and responsible engagement in activities for global peace and stability, thus highlighting the steady professionalisation of Vietnam’s peacekeeping force amid deepening international integration./.

#joint military operations officer #UNISFA #Vietnam #peacekeeping #European Union Training Mission
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnam’s Formed Police Unit No. 1 has been officially approved for an upgrade from Level 2 to Level 3 under the UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System. (Photo: congannhandan.vn)

UN officially upgrades Vietnam’s peacekeeping police unit to Level 3

Achieving PCRS Level 3 reflects Vietnam’s strong commitment and high credibility as a troop- and police-contributing country to UN peacekeeping. It is regarded as an important stepping stone toward actual deployment, while affirming the professionalism, discipline and international integration capacity of the People’s Public Security Force.

See more

A health worker provides home health care for ethnic minority residents. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Human rights must not be misused

According to records of competent authorities, BPSOS has links with the organisation “Montagnard Stand for Justice” (MSFJ), which was classified as a terrorist organisation by Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security following the serious incident that occurred in Dak Lak in June 2023. This connection shows that exploiting the pretext of “human rights” to cover up or abet subversive activities, even those linked to violence and terrorism, is no longer merely a matter of differing viewpoints or perceptions but constitutes serious violations of law and threatens security and social order.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet (left) meets with Daniel Pano, Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Bulgarian localities foster cooperation

During her meeting with Mayor Panov, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet expressed appreciation for the warm reception and congratulated the city on successfully organising the festival, describing it as a vibrant showcase of Veliko Tarnovo’s rich history and distinctive cultural identity.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Rachid Talbi El Alami, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Morocco, in Vietnam on January 21, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Morocco friendship continues to deepen

The two countries have established a range of cooperation mechanisms, including an intergovernmental committee; political consultations between the two foreign ministries (set up in 2004); a sub-committee on trade and industry cooperation (2022); the Morocco-Vietnam Friendship Association (2017); and the Vietnam-Morocco Friendship and Cooperation Association (2021).

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh (R) receives José Fernández da Ponte, President of the Stellar Development Foundation. (Source: VTV)

Deputy PM meets with leaders of UN, leading US corporations

At discussions with financial institutions and investment funds, the Deputy PM said the visit aimed to concretise high-level commitments between Vietnam and the US under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly following Party General Secretary To Lam’s US visit in February, while introducing the VIFC and calling for investment and partnerships in the finance and banking sectors.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman chairs meeting on preparations for 16th NA’s first session

The 16th National Assembly’s first session will elect finalise key state leadership positions, including the State President, Prime Minister, NA Chairman, NA vice chairpersons, Deputy PMs, Cabinet members, members of the NA Standing Committee, head of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and heads of NA committees.

Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh (standing, left) and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin (standing, right) witness the signing of the agreement between the two governments on cooperation in building a nuclear power plant on the territory of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

PM’s Russia visit yields substantive outcomes: Deputy FM

During Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Russia on March 22-25, Vietnam and Russia reached strong consensus on deepening political trust and mutual understanding, building on their long-standing traditional friendship.

Vietnamese mission staff and overseas Vietnamese in Australia visit Ship 016–Quang Trung (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese naval ship completes mission at Kakadu Exercise 2026

Ship 016–Quang Trung of Brigade 162 under Naval Region 4 departed Sydney Harbour on the morning of March 25 for home after successfully completing activities within the framework of the Exercise Kakadu Fleet Review 2026 marking the 125th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy and the multilateral naval exercise Kakadu 2026.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has wrapped up the official visit to Russia from March 22 to 25. (Photo: VNA)

PM arrives in Hanoi, concluding official visit to Russia

With the outcomes achieved and strong implementation efforts by both sides, the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is expected to grow further, contributing to socio-economic development in each country as well as to peace, friendship and cooperation in the region and the world.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets Russian President in Moscow

President Putin said Vietnam remains a sincere friend and an important partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific, stressing that Russia attaches importance to further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Source: MoFA)

Vietnamese, Philippine foreign ministers hold phone talks

They agreed to further elevate cooperation across all areas, including politics, diplomacy, defence, security, economy, and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (July 12, 1976 – 2026).