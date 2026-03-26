Politics

Vietnamese, Russian cities boost cooperation in urban infrastructure development

The two sides discussed specific cooperation programmes to help strengthen collaboration in technical infrastructure and promote sustainable transport within the framework of the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Delegates of the two countries pose for a group photo at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates of the two countries pose for a group photo at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) - A trilateral working session between Moscow, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City has marked a new push to strengthen cooperation between the Vietnamese and Russian localities, particularly in developing sustainable urban transport infrastructure.

The meeting, held in Moscow within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Russia from March 22 – 25, brought together officials from the three cities to exchange experience and explore collaboration opportunities, with a strong focus on the development of metro systems in the two largest urban centres of Vietnam.

Vyacheslav Manuilov, Acting Minister for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, hosted the Vietnamese delegations and highlighted the Russian capital’s extensive expertise in building, managing and operating one of the world’s most advanced and heavily used metro networks.

He noted that Moscow has developed cutting-edge technological solutions across the entire process - from engineering design and construction in complex geological conditions to system management and operation.

Manuilov affirmed that the Moscow administration is ready to share its experience and cooperate with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in developing metro systems.

Vice Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Truong Viet Dung, and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Bui Xuan Cuong highly valued Russia’s achievements in smart urban transport infrastructure development.

They also expressed keen interest in gaining deeper insights into concrete cooperation models that could help accelerate the construction of metro lines currently under construction or in the planning stage in the Vietnamese cities.

The two sides discussed specific cooperation programmes to help strengthen collaboration in technical infrastructure and promote sustainable transport within the framework of the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.

VNA
#trilateral working session #Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #Vietnam #Russia #urban infrastructure development #cutting-edge technological solutions Russia Vietnam
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