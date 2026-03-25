Vietnam, Chile exchange congratulatory messages on 55 years of diplomatic relations

Hanoi (VNA) – State President Luong Cuong has exchanged messages of congratulations with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (March 25, 1971 – 2026).
Also on March 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also exchanged congratulatory messages with his Chilean counterpart Francisco Perez Mackenna./.
Vietnam, Chile celebrate 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Nasly Bernal Prado noted that despite geographical distance, the two countries have become close partners sharing common values, aspirations and vision for international peace and development.