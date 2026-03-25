Politics

Vietnam, Chile exchange congratulatory messages on 55 years of diplomatic relations

State President Luong Cuong has exchanged messages of congratulations with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (March 25, 1971 – 2026).

Hanoi (VNA) – State President Luong Cuong has exchanged messages of congratulations with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (March 25, 1971 – 2026).

Also on March 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also exchanged congratulatory messages with his Chilean counterpart Francisco Perez Mackenna./.

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