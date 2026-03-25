☕ Afternoon briefing on March 25

Hanoi, March 25 (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee completed its full agenda and concluded on March 25 afternoon, with a high level of consensus reached on major and strategic issues, particularly those related to organisational and personnel work, as well as the Party’s foundational regulations.

At the closing session of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

In his closing address, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed that Party building in political and ideological terms must continue to be strengthened in the new period, laying a solid foundation to enhance the Party’s mettle, vanguard role, combative spirit, and leadership capacity. Read full story



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and worked with the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) in Moscow on March 25 morning (local time) as part of his official visit to Russia.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session with the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) in Moscow on March 25 morning (local time). (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader visited the university's superconducting quantum technology laboratory and held discussions with its leaders, lecturers and students. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung has highlighted Vietnam’s push for science – technology development and the potential for its cooperation with Germany during a working visit to the European nation from March 22 to 25.

The trip is part of efforts to advance the effective implementation of the Party’s resolutions on international integration in the new context, as well as breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation. Read full story

- The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) and the Services Export Promotion Council of India (SEPC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in New Delhi on March 25, opening up new cooperation opportunities in the fields of IT and services between the two nations.



Under the terms of the MoU, the two sides will jointly push trade and investment in IT and services, arrange business delegations and business-to-business meetings, share market and policy information, and help companies access partnership opportunities and expand into new markets. Read full story



- Holding nearly 70% of Vietnam’s fuel market, the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) and the Petrovietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL), have proactively taken measures to enable the sale of E10 RON95 biofuel nationwide ahead of schedule, easing pressure on gasoline imports and strengthening national energy security.



With their dominant market share and extensive distribution networks, Petrolimex and PVOIL, a subsidiary of Vietnam National Industry–Energy Group (Petrovietnam), are in a strong position to accelerate the transition toward cleaner fuels. These companies have been actively preparing infrastructure, upgrading blending systems, and coordinating supply chains to ensure the availability of E10 RON95 across their nationwide retail systems. Read full story



- As Vietnam accelerates the rollout of artificial intelligence in nuclear medicine, tapping into international experience, particularly those from Europe, is seen as essential, according to President of the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Belgium-Luxembourg (ViLaB) Phung Quoc Tri.



Talking with the Vietnam News Agency’s reporters on the sidelines of a recent workshop on Vietnam - European Union cooperation in sci-tech and trade held in Brussels, Tri said Europe’s decades of expertise in nuclear energy and technology offers an important groundwork for cutting-edge uses, including AI integration in nuclear medicine. Read full story



- The Supreme People's Procuracy has prosecuted former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien for “violating regulations on management and use of State property, causing losses and wastefulness” in a case related to the construction of the second campuses of Bach Mai Hospital and Viet Duc University Hospital.



The case of “Violating regulations on the management and use of State property, causing loss and wastefulness; Fraudulent appropriation of property; and Taking bribes,” occurred at the Ministry of Health and related units. Read full story



- Da Nang’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 24 unveiled the city’s 2026 tourism stimulus programme under the message “Da Nang – Touching the Original,” alongside a MICE promotion initiative.

Deputy Director of Da Nang’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thi Hoai An speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Thi Hoai An said the global tourism landscape in 2026 is expected to remain volatile, with notable shifts in travellers’ demand and behaviour. Visitors are increasingly seeking deeper, more meaningful experiences that connect them with local identity rather than simple sightseeing. Read full story



- More than 200 booths from across the country are taking part in the Bac Ninh Trade and Tourism Fair 2026, which opened at the provincial Culture and Tourism Promotion Centre on March 24.



Participants include enterprises, cooperatives and artisans showcasing OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items, handicrafts, rural industrial products and tourism services. Various on-site demonstrations of traditional craft production and cuisine are also being held to attract visitors./. Read full story







Phạm Thu Hương