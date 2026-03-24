Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on March 24

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on March 24

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam has underscored the vital role played by young people in shaping the nation’s future in an article written the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – 2026).

The article is entitled Youth key to nation’s future. Read full story

- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow on March 23 (local time) as part of his official visit to the country.

Warmly welcoming PM Chinh and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, Chairwoman Matviyenko thanked PM Chinh for his significant contributions to the bilateral relationship over the past time and expressed her confidence that the PM's visit would create new momentum, helping to consolidate and further deepen the traditional friendship as well as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia. Read full story

- Effective decentralisation hinges on transparency, clear accountability, adequate resources, the application of digital technologies, and strong public oversight and participation, said Hilde Solbakken, Norway’s Ambassador to Vietnam.

In an interview granted to VietnamPlus e-newspaper, the ambassador said Norway’s decentralisation model is grounded in clearly defined national frameworks while ensuring significant autonomy for local authorities. The Parliament sets national goals, standards and citizens’ interests, while local governments are responsible for implementation. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 24 for visiting European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, during which both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation under the newly established framework, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

Welcoming the visit, Phoc spoke highly of the first EU–Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum (GGBIF) held in Vietnam, describing it as a concrete step to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the European Union established in January. Read full story

- As part of his working visit to the US, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh on March 23 attended a business roundtable on attracting capital and promoting investment in the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC).

At the event, Vietnamese authorities introduced the IFC in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, along with preferential policy mechanisms, legal frameworks and investment opportunities for US investors and partners. Read full story

- A growing number of commercial banks are moving to establish their presence at the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC), seeking to capitalise on preferential mechanisms, expand operations, attract foreign capital, and enhance competitiveness amid intensive global integration.

The trend has become increasingly evident as banks roll out plans to join the centre. At its 2026 annual general meeting, Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) secured shareholder approval to establish a wholly Vietnamese-owned one-member limited liability commercial bank operating at the VIFC. Read full story

- Bai Tu Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been named in the list of “7 Wonders of Southeast Asia for 2026” by Condé Nast Traveller.

Placed third on the list, Bai Tu Long Bay features towering limestone islands, karst formations, caves, hidden coves and floating fishing villages, but with a quaint and intimate atmosphere. Read full story./.

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☕ Afternoon briefing on March 23

☕ Afternoon briefing on March 23

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☀️ Morning digest on March 23

☀️ Morning digest on March 23

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