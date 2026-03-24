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Norwegian ambassador highlights transparency, public participation in effective decentralisation

Vietnam has recently transitioned to a two-tier local administration system, similar to models in many countries. Regardless of the number of administrative tiers, maintaining public trust in the State and public agencies is essential, said Hilde Solbakken, Norway’s Ambassador to Vietnam.

Hilde Solbakken, Norway’s Ambassador to Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Hilde Solbakken, Norway’s Ambassador to Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Effective decentralisation hinges on transparency, clear accountability, adequate resources, the application of digital technologies, and strong public oversight and participation, said Hilde Solbakken, Norway’s Ambassador to Vietnam.

In an interview granted to VietnamPlus e-newspaper, the ambassador said Norway’s decentralisation model is grounded in clearly defined national frameworks while ensuring significant autonomy for local authorities. The Parliament sets national goals, standards and citizens’ interests, while local governments are responsible for implementation.

This approach helps ensure that people nationwide can access public services of comparable quality, even though specific solutions may vary by locality.

A key factor, she noted, is the clear delineation of responsibilities. The central government focuses on policymaking, regulatory frameworks and fiscal distribution, while municipalities and local authorities deliver daily services. Clearly defined authority, stable financial resources and strong local capacity together help maintain consistency in both policy design and implementation.

Public oversight is also central to decentralisation in Norway, where citizens have multiple channels to make their voices heard. Through elections, voters choose local representatives who are accountable for decisions and service delivery. These elected officials act on behalf of their constituents to monitor decentralisation and local governance.

In addition, citizens can directly participate in local council meetings, express their views, or provide feedback via online platforms. According to the ambassador, such mechanisms are crucial as people are directly affected by public policies.

She stressed that decentralisation can only be effective when it ensures transparency, access to information, and meaningful opportunities for feedback and participation, alongside oversight by independent bodies to guarantee compliance and accountability.

Regarding the recent election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils in Vietnam, Solbakken noted that the country has recently transitioned to a two-tier local administration system, similar to models in many countries. Regardless of the number of administrative tiers, maintaining public trust in the State and public agencies is essential.

Drawing on Nordic experience, she said such reforms take time. Local governments need sufficient time to build capacity, effectively exercise newly assigned powers, and deliver services efficiently. They must also learn from experience and adapt to new processes, making decentralisation an inherently gradual transition.

Summing up key conditions for success, the ambassador highlighted the importance of clearly defined roles between central and local authorities, adequate human and financial resources, and transparency so citizens understand decision-making processes and their right to participate.

She also emphasised the role of digital tools in improving governance, while noting that gaps in digital literacy, particularly in remote areas, must be addressed to ensure all citizens can access public services and benefit from decentralisation./.

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