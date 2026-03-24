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Indonesia pushes sustainable energy transition

Diesel plants remain widely used but should gradually be replaced by renewable energy sources, particularly solar power, due to their economic and environmental advantages, said an Indonesian minister.

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has instructed relevant agencies to accelerate the transition from diesel power plants to solar ones, aiming to reduce costs and support a sustainable energy shift amid rising global oil prices.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the President had ordered an immediate assessment and implementation of the policy. He noted that reliance on diesel power plants not only raises electricity production costs but also puts pressure on the state budget through fuel subsidies.

Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara has been tasked with addressing issues related to the existing diesel power system. Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Brian Yuliarto said diesel plants remain widely used but should gradually be replaced by renewable energy sources, particularly solar power, due to their economic and environmental advantages.

The Indonesian government has also established a special task force to accelerate the energy transition, led by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia. According to Bahlil, Indonesia is pushing forward clean energy programmes, including plans to develop up to 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity.

In addition, solar energy deployment will prioritise schools, rural communities and remote areas where access to the national grid remains limited. The initiative is expected to expand electricity access, reduce subsidy burdens, and support the adoption of electric vehicles such as motorbikes and cars.

The move forms part of Indonesia’s long-term strategy to enhance energy security, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and promote green growth in the coming years./.

VNA
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