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Thailand considers cutting visa-free stay to 30 days

The Thai Foreign Ministry’s visa committee had concluded that a 60-day stay may be longer than necessary for most travellers and could create loopholes for people seeking to remain in Thailand without the appropriate visa.

Foreign tourists in Thailand. (Photo: nationthailand.com)
Foreign tourists in Thailand. (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to propose reducing the visa-free stay period for foreign tourists from 60 days to 30 days to curb abuse and address potential security risks.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the visa-exemption policy introduced during the Srettha Thavisin administration was designed to support tourism, a key driver of Thailand’s economy, by allowing eligible foreign nationals to enter for tourism or short-term business without applying for a visa in advance.

However, Sihasak said the ministry’s visa committee had concluded that a 60-day stay may be longer than necessary for most travellers and could create loopholes for people seeking to remain in Thailand without the appropriate visa.

Authorities have reported cases of foreigners using visa-free entry to operate businesses in sectors reserved for Thai nationals and to hold assets through nominees. Some individuals arrested in crackdowns on online scam networks were also found to have entered Thailand on tourist visas.

He noted that the 60-day allowance could be exploited by those not genuinely visiting for tourism, including individuals seeking to stay without applying for appropriate long-term visas.

Under the proposed changes, eligible visitors would be allowed to stay for 30 days, with the option to extend for another 30 days.

The minister stressed that the measure is not targeted at any specific nationality but aims to tackle issues such as online fraud and other abuses. Thailand remains committed to welcoming tourists while ensuring national security./.

VNA
#Thailand #visa-free stay period #foreign tourists #national security Thailand
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