Asian Durian Brand Conference held in Thailand

Bangkok (VNA) – The first Asian Durian Brand Conference took place in Chanthaburi province, Thailand, from March 21–22, drawing wide participation from private enterprises, organisations and industry associations involved in the durian sector from both Thailand and China.

The event was jointly organised by iFresh Asia, a Chinese B2B fruit platform provider, and the Durian Industry Network (DIN) of China. It aimed to provide a forum for exchanging ideas on quality standards, brand development, transparent market mechanisms and supply chain cooperation.

Speakers from China included the chairman of the China–Thailand Agricultural Products Import and Export Association, owners of durian import companies and more than 20 other stakeholders. From the Thai side, guest speakers included Kritidej Yurorot, President of the Thai Durian Association (TDA), along with representatives from the country’s private sector engaged in durian production and processing.

During the conference, delegates delivered presentations and discussed key topics such as Thailand’s 2026 durian harvest outlook, industry development strategies, durian distribution opportunities in China, supply chain services and new technologies, as well as trends in durian processing and frozen durian products. Opportunities and challenges facing the durian processing industry were also highlighted.

Yu Ruiming, a representative of the organising committee and founder of the Durian Industry Network, said the conference was intended to promote cooperation between Thailand and China in the durian sector while addressing challenges this year. These include China’s import regulations, external factors such as conflicts in the Middle East affecting costs, and rising global durian output. He stressed that although Thailand’s durian market in China still has room to expand, maintaining production quality remains essential.

Kritidej Yurorot noted that the organisation of the event by Chinese investors in Thailand reflects the country’s strong potential in the durian industry. He added that it could help attract further investment and enhance price competition and distribution channels, benefiting Thai farmers./.