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Space centre propels Vietnam’s cosmic ambitions

The recent establishment of the Vietnam National Space Centre at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward mastering advanced technologies. More than just a scientific facility, it signals Vietnam’s growing ambition to harness space technology for sustainable development and innovation. In this episode, we take a closer look at what this milestone means for Vietnam.

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14th National Party Congress

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