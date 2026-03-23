Space centre propels Vietnam’s cosmic ambitions

In a special discussion with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 14th National Party Congress, three international experts – Professor Carl Thayer, a renowned Vietnam scholar at the Australian Defence Force Academy, University of New South Wales; Dr Valeria Vershinina, Deputy Director of the ASEAN Centre at MGIMO University in Moscow and a leading Russian expert on Southeast Asia and ASEAN affairs; and journalist Amiad Horowitz, a regular contributor to People’s World who closely follows communist parties worldwide and pathways towards socialism – shared in-depth perspectives on the Congress's overarching vision, its assessment of past achievements, and the strategic breakthroughs expected to shape Vietnam’s future trajectory.