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New business establishments surge over 70% in first two months of 2026

In the first two months of 2026, Vietnam recorded nearly 35,500 newly registered enterprises, with total registered capital of about 313.7 trillion VND (12 billion USD) and a workforce exceeding 167,500 employees.

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A view of the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City posts 24% rise in registered FDI in 2025

As of December 31, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to continue leading the nation in valid FDI capital and project numbers, with total registered capital standing at 141.9 billion USD across 20,310 projects.

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Nine export items exceed 1.5 billion USD in January-February

Nine export items exceed 1.5 billion USD in January-February

Vietnam recorded nine export items surpassing 1.5 billion USD in turnover in the first two months of 2026, accounting for more than 70% of the country’s total exports. Among them, electronics, computers and components led with 17.69 billion USD.

Vietnam National Space Centre inaugurated

Vietnam National Space Centre inaugurated

The recent inauguration of the Vietnam National Space Centre at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi serves as one of the leading space centres in Southeast Asia. It is the first high-tech project funded by Japan’s ODA loans.

Key milestones following National Assembly and People’s Council elections

Key milestones following National Assembly and People’s Council elections

On March 15, 2026, voters nationwide cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. After the vote, the National Election Council and local election committees continue key procedures to complete the electoral process in accordance with the law. 

Vietnam’s overseas investment rises 2.3-fold in first two months

Vietnam’s overseas investment rises 2.3-fold in first two months

During the period, 36 new overseas projects were granted investment certificates with total registered capital from Vietnamese investors reaching 532.4 million USD, up 2.3 times compared to the same period last year. In addition, three projects adjusted their capital with an additional 7.8 million USD, 1.5 times higher than a year earlier.

Digital map for 2026–2031 National Assembly and Hanoi People’s Council elections

Digital map for 2026–2031 National Assembly and Hanoi People’s Council elections

To enhance public communication and promote digital transformation in election work, the Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front has introduced a digital map of information on the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the Hanoi People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term. The digital map helps expand the application of information technology and digital transformation in providing services and information to voters across the city.

Voting hours set for March 15, 2026 election

Voting hours set for March 15, 2026 election

Election day for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure has been set for March 15, 2026. Under the regulations, voting takes place from 7.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. on the same day. Depending on local conditions, the Election Committee may decide to start voting earlier, but not before 5.00 a.m., or end later, but no later than 9.00 p.m. on the same day.

Vietnam targets stronger national brand in Asia by 2045

Vietnam targets stronger national brand in Asia by 2045

Decision No. 173/QD-TTg dated January 27, 2026, issued by the Prime Minister approving the strategy for promoting Vietnam’s image abroad for 2026–2030 with a vision to 2045, identifies international communication as a strategic soft-power tool serving national development. The strategy aims to position Vietnam among Asia’s leading countries in terms of national brand and image by 2045, while striving to rank in the top three in ASEAN and top 30 in the Global Soft Power Index.

Major environmental targets for 2026–2030

Major environmental targets for 2026–2030

The Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress sets several environmental targets for the 2026–2030 period, including maintaining forest coverage at 42 percent, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 8–9 percent, treating and reusing 65–70 percent of wastewater in river basins, and expanding marine and coastal protected areas to at least 6 percent of Vietnam’s maritime area.

Major economic development targets for 2026-2030

Major economic development targets for 2026-2030

The Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress sets a target for the 2026–2030 period to achieve average annual GDP growth of at least 10%, raising GDP per capita to about 8,500 USD by 2030.

Major social development targets for 2026-2030

Major social development targets for 2026-2030

The Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress sets out key economic, social and environmental development goals and targets for the 2026–2030 period. Key social targets include raising the Human Development Index (HDI) to around 0.8; increasing life expectancy at birth to 75.5 years, with healthy life expectancy reaching at least 68 years.

Vietnam’s healthcare sector achieves significant progress

Vietnam’s healthcare sector achieves significant progress

Over the past 71 years of development, Vietnam’s healthcare sector has made remarkable progress, promoting scientific research, applying modern technologies, and building a comprehensive healthcare system to better meet the growing demand for medical care and treatment among the population.

Five key tasks for cultural development

Five key tasks for cultural development

Party General Secretary To Lam stressed that the principle “Culture must light the way for the nation” underscores a people-centred culture as the spiritual bedrock, endogenous strength, and embodiment of Vietnamese brainpower, propelling national development toward independence, self-reliance and self-strengthening.

Government action programme aims to make culture a national strength

Government action programme aims to make culture a national strength

The Government’s action programme to implement Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture sets out specific tasks for ministries, sectors and localities to ensure coordinated implementation, monitoring and evaluation. It aims to make culture a solid foundation and an intrinsic strength of the nation.