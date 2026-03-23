Indonesian Presidential Palace opens to public for Eid al-Fitr celebrations

Jakarta (VNA) – The Presidential Palace of Indonesia in Jakarta has opened its doors to the public for the annual “open house” programme marking Eid al-Fitr 1447H, welcoming thousands of visitors in a festive and warm atmosphere.



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto personally greeted members of the Muslim community at the palace on March 21, shaking hands and extending his holiday wishes to attendees.



From early morning, crowds queued in an orderly manner outside the palace grounds for the opportunity to meet the head of state during one of the most important Islamic celebrations. The event was marked by a joyful and emotional atmosphere, with many families dressed in traditional attire and sharing wishes at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.



According to organisers, around 5,000 people attended the gathering. In addition to meeting the President, visitors enjoyed a wide range of food and beverages served at a large reception featuring products from micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), helping promote local businesses' products.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta, a visitor named Dedeh said she had performed prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque before heading to the palace. She described meeting the President as a meaningful and emotional experience during the festive occasion, and expressed hope for a more prosperous, peaceful and united Indonesia.



Another attendee, Rifal, said shaking hands with the President during the holiday reunion brought him a special sense of joy, adding that he remains optimistic about the country’s future development./.

VNA