Laos sets major goals in five-year socio-economic development plan

Vientiane (VNA) – Reporting to the first session of the 10th National Assembly of Laos on March 23 on the direction of the country’s 10th five-year national socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said the strategy aims to advance the country’s development and enable it to graduate from least-developed status in a sustainable and high-quality manner through five principal objectives.



First, on the economy, Laos targets average annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth of at least 6%. By 2030, GDP per capita is projected to reach 3,104 USD, while gross national income (GNI) per capita is expected to rise to 2,914 USD.



Second, in the cultural and social sphere, the plan seeks to increase enrolment of five-year-old children to 90% and reduce lower secondary school dropout rates to below 8%. Health indicators are to be further improved, the poverty rate reduced to single digits, and the quality of human resources and vocational training strengthened.



Third, on the environment, Laos aims to raise forest coverage to 65%, cut emissions while enhancing greenhouse gas absorption capacity, and expand meteorological and hydrological monitoring systems in disaster-prone areas.



Fourth, regarding international cooperation and integration, the country plans to upgrade and renovate around 1,450 kilometres of transport routes along ASEAN economic corridors, alongside administrative reforms to shorten the time required for export-import licensing and certification.



Finally, in governance and justice, the Lao government intends to improve administrative efficiency, expand one-stop public service models and increase the rate of resolution for criminal and civil cases./.

VNA