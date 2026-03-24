Wildfires surge to 96 hotspots in Thailand

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai authorities are battling an intensifying wave of wildfires after 96 hotspots were detected across the northern province of Mae Hong Son on March 24 morning, with hazardous air pollution continuing to affect several areas, particularly Pai district.

According to the provincial forest fire and haze prevention centre, satellite data from the Suomi NPP VIIRS system recorded the hotspots at 02:13. The fires were spread across multiple districts though firefighting teams have been working around the clock to contain the blazes.

Authorities said some fire zones near the Thai-Myanmar border remain inaccessible, as officials fear the presence of landmines possibly left behind by Myanmar military forces. The rugged landscape, deep valleys and remote location have further complicated firefighting efforts.

Mae Sariang district chief Worasaek Phanthong said difficult terrain and safety concerns, particularly reduced visibility during night operations, have forced teams to adjust their strategies. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely around the clock to prevent further environmental damage and worsening air pollution./.