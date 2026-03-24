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Cambodia discovers new animal species in karst caves

Exploring over 60 caves across ten hills in western Cambodia’s Battambang province, the survey uncovered a treasure trove of extraordinary creatures, many of which are found nowhere else on Earth.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – A new biodiversity survey has revealed a vast array of species living within karst ecosystems in western Cambodia’s Battambang province, the Cambodian Ministry of Environment said in a joint press release on March 23.

Exploring over 60 caves across ten hills in the province, the survey uncovered a treasure trove of extraordinary creatures, many of which are found nowhere else on Earth, the press release said.

Among the most significant findings was the discovery of several species new to science, including three geckos (Cyrtodactylus kampingpoiensis, Hemiphyllodactylus khpoh, and Dixonius noctivagus), two micro-snails (Clostophis udayaditinus and Chamalycaeus aduncus), and two millipedes (Orthomorpha efefai and Orthomorpha battambangiensis).

According to the ministry, seven new species have been formally published. Meanwhile, three additional geckos (Gehyra sp. nov., Cyrtodactylus sp. nov., and Dixonius sp. nov.) and a new pit viper species (Trimeresurus sp. nov.) are currently being described.

The findings are based on research conducted by the Fauna & Flora–Cambodia Programme in collaboration with Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment and field experts.

The survey also confirmed the presence of several endangered species, including the Sunda pangolin, Indochinese silvered langur, long-tailed macaque, and green peafowl, highlighting the urgent need to protect their habitat.

Sothearen Thi, Karst Biodiversity Coordinator for the Fauna & Flora–Cambodia Programme, said Cambodia’s karst areas are a treasure trove of scientific secrets waiting to be uncovered. However, these limestone habitats are facing human-driven challenges that pose significant risks to biodiversity and important species.

Without sustainable management, the opportunity to explore the unique features of these areas could be lost, she added.

Khvay Atitya, Undersecretary of State and spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, said the survey once again demonstrates that Cambodia is a country of outstanding natural richness and global biodiversity significance./.

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