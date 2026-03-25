Cambodia accelerates access to climate-resilient water services

Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodia's Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology & Innovation (MISTI), in partnership with the United Nations in Cambodia – UNICEF and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), announced on March 23 the launch of the Water Infrastructure & Smart Energy Joint Programme (WISE JP), a groundbreaking blended‑finance programme designed to accelerate access to climate‑resilient, safely managed water services across Cambodia.

Funded by the UN Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund, the WISE JP introduces a pioneering financial model that combines commercial and low-interest capital - a revolving blended‑finance facility - dedicated to ensuring climate‑smart water systems.

By blending concessional and commercial capital, the facility lowers financing costs for Private Water Operators (PWOs) while delivering technical support to those PWOs, financial institutions, and the Credit Guarantee Corporation of Cambodia (CGCC). This assistance is vital as 1.9 million children—over one‑third of Cambodia’s child population—live in communes facing high climate risk, including recurring droughts, floods, and limited WASH services

Cambodian Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vanndy stressed that private water operators play a crucial role in supplying water to communities, particularly in areas lacking public utility services. However, these operators often face difficulties in securing affordable financing to upgrade infrastructure and adopt renewable energy solutions.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Phnom Penh, the minister described WISE JP as an important milestone in Cambodia’s efforts to modernise the water sector, expand access to clean water and advance climate commitments. The programme is expected to help improve water services for more than 200,000 people across the country./.