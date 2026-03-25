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Singapore delays aviation green fuel surcharge amid Middle East conflict impact

Passengers flying out of Singapore from January 1, 2027, will pay a levy of between 1 and 41.6 SGD that will go towards the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel, which is mostly made from waste materials such as used cooking oil.

The sustainable aviation fuel levy will apply to flights departing Singapore from 2027. (ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR)
The sustainable aviation fuel levy will apply to flights departing Singapore from 2027. (ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR)

Hanoi (VNA) – The green jet fuel levy on flights departing from Singapore will be postponed due to the impact of the Middle East war, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on March 25.

As reported by The Straits Times, the surcharge will now apply to passengers departing Singapore from January 1, 2027, holding flight tickets sold from October 1, 2026.

It was earlier meant to apply to passengers leaving Singapore from October holding tickets sold from April 1.

Passengers flying out of Singapore from January 1, 2027, will pay a levy of between 1 and 41.6 SGD that will go towards the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel, which is mostly made from waste materials such as used cooking oil.

CAAS said the delay decision was made in view of the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on airlines and passengers.

Han Kok Juan, director-general of CAAS, noted that Singapore remains firmly committed to aviation decarbonisation.

Singapore previously set a target for sustainable aviation fuel to form 1% of all jet fuel used at Changi and Seletar airports in 2026, with the goal of reaching 3% to 5% by 2030./.

VNA
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