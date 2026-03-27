ASEAN leaders to discuss oil, food and migrant labour

Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. announced on March 27 that the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will be held in Cebu on May 8–9.

Amid a rising fuel crisis linked to the Middle East conflict, ASEAN member states have agreed to scale down the upcoming summit. Discussions will focus on oil and petroleum product supplies, food supply and prices, as well as migrant labour issues.

The Philippines holds the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026 under the theme “Navigating our future, together,” with three key priorities: strengthening peace and security, enhancing economic connectivity, and empowering people./.