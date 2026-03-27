World

ASEAN leaders to discuss oil, food and migrant labour

The Philippines holds the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026 under the theme “Navigating our future, together,” with three key priorities: strengthening peace and security, enhancing economic connectivity, and empowering people.

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. (Photo: Kyodo/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. announced on March 27 that the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will be held in Cebu on May 8–9.

Amid a rising fuel crisis linked to the Middle East conflict, ASEAN member states have agreed to scale down the upcoming summit. Discussions will focus on oil and petroleum product supplies, food supply and prices, as well as migrant labour issues.

The Philippines holds the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026 under the theme “Navigating our future, together,” with three key priorities: strengthening peace and security, enhancing economic connectivity, and empowering people./.

VNA
#ASEAN #Philippines #Philippine President #48th ASEAN Summit #Middle East conflict ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Illustrative image (Photo: Nikkei)

ASEAN faces startup funding drought risks

ASEAN's startups raised 1.16 billion USD in October-December 2025, slightly down from the same quarter a year earlier. For the full year, funding increased 18% to 5.4 billion USD, but that was still about a fourth of the level seen in the peak year of 2021.

See more

Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Director-General of its Information Office Col. Jiang Bin. (Photo: VNA)

China, Vietnam bolster military cooperation

Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Director-General of its Information Office, described China-Vietnam ties as “profound”, noting the two countries are socialist neighbours working to build a China-Vietnam Community with a shared future of strategic significance. Military exchanges and collaboration have broadened in recent years, with new strides in high-level visits, joint training and border defence cooperation, he added.

Illustrative Image (Photo: Bangkokpost)

Thailand extracts bio-calcium from fish waste

Researchers at Rajamangala University of Technology, Thanyaburi (Thailand) developed a method to extract calcium from discarded parts of blackchin tilapia, including heads, bones, scales and tails - materials typically treated as waste and a source of pollution.

Philippines receives first Russian oil shipment in five years

Philippines receives first Russian oil shipment in five years

On March 24, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a national energy emergency through an executive order, allowing the government to fast-track fuel procurement, make advance payments for fuel contracts, and ensure the availability of fuel and other essential goods amid rising prices.

Philippines declares energy emergency over Middle East tension (Photo: BBC)

Philippines declares energy emergency

The Philippine Government on March 24 announced an "imminent danger of a critically low energy supply" as tensions in the Middle East threaten fuel supplies and the stability of the country’s power system.

Delegates at the event (Photo: cambodia.un.org)

Cambodia accelerates access to climate-resilient water services

Funded by the UN Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund, the Water Infrastructure & Smart Energy Joint Programme (WISE JP) introduces a pioneering financial model that combines commercial and low-interest capital - a revolving blended‑finance facility - dedicated to ensuring climate‑smart water systems.

Officials inspect the 10-wheel tanker found smuggling fuel to Myanmar in Mae Sot border district on Sunday. (Photo:bangkokpost.com)

Thailand seizes 20,000 litres of diesel bound for Myanmar

Authorities of Thailand's Tak province have ordered intensified patrols and stricter inspections to prevent fuel stockpiling and illegal cross-border exports. They also called on local residents to report any suspicious signs related to fuel hoarding or smuggling.