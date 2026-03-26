World

Indonesia’s economy forecast to grow 5.05% in Q1 2026 on Eid season effect

To support consumption and tourism during Eid, Indonesia introduced an economic stimulus package worth 911.16 billion IDR (around 54 million USD), including travel discounts and spending support programmes funded by the state budget and other financial sources.

A cargo port in Semarang city of Central Java province, Indonesia (Illustrative photo: Getty Images/VNA)
A cargo port in Semarang city of Central Java province, Indonesia (Illustrative photo: Getty Images/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s economy is projected to expand 5.05% in the first quarter of 2026, supported by positive impacts from the Ramadan and Idul Fitri (Eid) festive season, according to the Centre of Economic and Law Studies (Celios).

As the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia has just concluded the Eid holiday, the peak period for consumption and travel each year. Millions of people return to their hometowns (mudik) or travel with their families, while workers receive the Eid bonus (THR), typically equivalent to one month’s salary. These factors help boost household spending, the main driver of GDP growth.

Celios Executive Director Bhima Yudhistira said that actual growth could be higher if not for certain risks. He noted that many households remain cautious about spending due to concerns over possible increases in energy and food prices after the holiday, which may partly dampen consumption recovery.

The labour market also remains a bottleneck. Job opportunities in major urban areas are still limited, while many jobseekers migrate to cities during the Eid period. Therefore, the government needs to accelerate job creation and expand economic opportunities in emerging growth centres.

Celios also highlighted the role of tourism. Seasonal waves of homebound travel and domestic tourism provide a significant boost to the sector. However, in the long term, Indonesia needs to further promote new destinations and encourage longer visitor stays to maximise economic benefits.

The Indonesian government has set a growth target of 5.5–5.6% for the first quarter of 2026. To support consumption and tourism during Eid, the country introduced an economic stimulus package worth 911.16 billion IDR (around 54 million USD), including travel discounts and spending support programmes funded by the state budget and other financial sources.

Analysts said the festive-season effect will continue to play an important role in Indonesia’s growth structure, but sustaining momentum after the holiday will depend on inflation control and improvements in labour market conditions in the coming quarters./.

VNA
#Indonesia #Indonesia’s economy #Ramadan #Idul Fitri #Eid holiday Thailand
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto in a press statement at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on March 19. (Photo: ANTARA)

Indonesia pushes sustainable energy transition

Diesel plants remain widely used but should gradually be replaced by renewable energy sources, particularly solar power, due to their economic and environmental advantages, said an Indonesian minister.

See more

Illustrative Image (Photo: Bangkokpost)

Thailand extracts bio-calcium from fish waste

Researchers at Rajamangala University of Technology, Thanyaburi (Thailand) developed a method to extract calcium from discarded parts of blackchin tilapia, including heads, bones, scales and tails - materials typically treated as waste and a source of pollution.

Philippines receives first Russian oil shipment in five years

Philippines receives first Russian oil shipment in five years

On March 24, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a national energy emergency through an executive order, allowing the government to fast-track fuel procurement, make advance payments for fuel contracts, and ensure the availability of fuel and other essential goods amid rising prices.

Philippines declares energy emergency over Middle East tension (Photo: BBC)

Philippines declares energy emergency

The Philippine Government on March 24 announced an "imminent danger of a critically low energy supply" as tensions in the Middle East threaten fuel supplies and the stability of the country’s power system.

Delegates at the event (Photo: cambodia.un.org)

Cambodia accelerates access to climate-resilient water services

Funded by the UN Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund, the Water Infrastructure & Smart Energy Joint Programme (WISE JP) introduces a pioneering financial model that combines commercial and low-interest capital - a revolving blended‑finance facility - dedicated to ensuring climate‑smart water systems.

Officials inspect the 10-wheel tanker found smuggling fuel to Myanmar in Mae Sot border district on Sunday. (Photo:bangkokpost.com)

Thailand seizes 20,000 litres of diesel bound for Myanmar

Authorities of Thailand's Tak province have ordered intensified patrols and stricter inspections to prevent fuel stockpiling and illegal cross-border exports. They also called on local residents to report any suspicious signs related to fuel hoarding or smuggling.

Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Wildfires surge to 96 hotspots in Thailand

According to the provincial forest fire and haze prevention centre, satellite data from the Suomi NPP VIIRS system recorded the hotspots at 02:13. The fires were spread across multiple districts though firefighting teams have been working around the clock to contain the blazes.

In major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, demand for pet-related services is surging. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese pet market attractive to RoK businesses

RoK pet food companies are increasingly targeting Vietnam as a key growth market, leveraging the country’s rapidly developing pet economy and rising demand for premium pet care products in Southeast Asia.

Residents refuel at a petrol station in Stung Treng province, north-eastern Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Cambodia introduces energy-saving measures amid Middle East conflict

Despite these challenges, the government noted that Cambodia’s fuel and electricity supply remains stable, supporting economic activities and public service delivery, based on assessments conducted with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Electricité du Cambodge (EDC), and fuel import companies.

Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, and Khampheng Douangthongla, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Laos to the United Nations in Vienna, sign the Lao Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2026-2033. (Photo: IAEA)

Laos promotes use of nuclear technology to support sustainable development

Under the newly signed framework, cooperation for 2026–2033 will focus on technical and professional support in radiation and nuclear-related fields, including human resource development, enhanced radiation safety capacity, and applications across industry, energy, agriculture, nutrition, water resources, environmental protection, education, research, and international integration.