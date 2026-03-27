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China, Vietnam bolster military cooperation

Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Director-General of its Information Office, described China-Vietnam ties as “profound”, noting the two countries are socialist neighbours working to build a China-Vietnam Community with a shared future of strategic significance. Military exchanges and collaboration have broadened in recent years, with new strides in high-level visits, joint training and border defence cooperation, he added.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Director-General of its Information Office Col. Jiang Bin. (Photo: VNA)
Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Director-General of its Information Office Col. Jiang Bin. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The Chinese and Vietnamese armies will continue to inject “positive and stable energy” into regional peace and prosperity, Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defence and Deputy Director-General of its Information Office said at the ministry’s regular press briefing in Beijing on March 26.

Jiang highlighted the success of the first ministerial-level “3+3” strategic dialogue meeting on foreign affairs, national defence and public security in mid-March. The two armies convened the 10th border friendship exchange shortly afterward.

According to him, the "3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism serves as a pioneering platform for strategic exchange established by both sides, while the border friendship exchange has become a distinctive channel for bilateral cooperation. Both events highlight the high level and unique character of bilateral relations, as well as ties between their armies.

Jiang described China-Vietnam ties as “profound”, noting the two countries are socialist neighbours working to build a China-Vietnam Community with a shared future of strategic significance. Military exchanges and collaboration have broadened in recent years, with new strides in high-level visits, joint training and border defence cooperation, he added.

Against the backdrop of growing global uncertainty and increasingly complex and serious external security challenges, Jiang said the two countries' armies will maintain close strategic communication under the guidance of leaders of both Parties and countries.

They will bolster mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation in political building, maritime security and multilateral cooperation, while maintaining the two countries’ security and development interests, and contributing greater stability and positive momentum to regional peace and prosperity, he added./.

VNA
#Chinese Ministry of National Defence #maritime security China Vietnam
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