Singapore begins trial of driverless public buses

Singapore (VNA) - Singapore has received the first of six driverless buses that are set to be tested on public transport routes from the second half of 2026.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the autonomous buses will undergo rigorous testing to ensure that they meet all safety and operating requirements before hitting the roads.

Under the plan, the vehicles will be trialled on Service 400 in Marina Bay and Service 191 in one-north as part of a three-year pilot programme. Once ready, the driverless buses will operate alongside conventional ones currently in service.

The first vehicle, delivered earlier this month, has a capacity of 16 seats and includes dedicated space for wheelchair users. Cameras and sensors are seen mounted on the front, rear and top of the autonomous bus, providing operators with a 360-degree view of the surroundings.

Before running on the roads, the buses will be tested in controlled environments to assess basic manoeuvres and passenger safety at bus stops. Service 400 covers Marina Bay and Shenton Way, serving locations such as the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, Gardens by the Bay and nearby MRT stations, while Service 191 operates in the one-north area, linking Buona Vista Bus Terminal with surrounding MRT stations.

Following the deployment of the initial six vehicles, the LTA may procure an additional 14 buses and expand trials to other routes across the city state. The autonomous buses are jointly produced by technology firms MKX Technologies, Zhidao Network Technology (Beijing) and electric vehicle manufacturer BYD./.